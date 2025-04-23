Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MASONPRINCE Flagship Store / TOMO DESIGN

MASONPRINCE Flagship Store / TOMO DESIGN

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  Chief Designers: Uno Chan, Xao Fei
  Cooperative Design: Jamie, Linus, Jason, Jay
  Decoration Design: Tin, Wink, Evan
  Brand Promotion: XAO FE, YUU, FEIYU, SUNSHINE PR
  Technical Support: SHENZHEN BOTOO CONSTRUCTON CO. LTD
  Client: MASONPRINCE
  City: Shenzhen
  Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Embracing the structural beauty of contemporary architecture, the design of MASONPRINCE Shenzhen envisions a sudden 'ignition' of dormant energy, bluring the lines between retro sports and workspace. For the first time, the store's facade design reflects an avant-garde spirit rooted in simplicity and purity while forging a dialogue between the architectural space and the brand's "Classless Fashion Collective" concept, with exposed granite cladding harmonizing effortlessly with the architectural textures of UpperHills.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

The overall spatial design embraces minimalism, using fluid lines and a pure color palette to create a structured framework for a "sporting event." Following the principle of "less is more," every detail is crafted to resonate deeply. Drawing from Bauhaus architectural language, the design balances simplicity with geometry, crafting a distinctive space that seamlessly integrates retro charm, modern aesthetics, and athletic spirit.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

The retro grid ceiling and warm brown wood-texture walls transport visitors to an office in the last century. A clothing folding table, adorned with a vintage horn speaker and the number "1," displays a fun remix of workplace and sports arena elements, simultaneously resembling a scoring table and an office desk. Nearby, barbells become clothing rails—a surprising, rebellious design that breaks conventions.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

At the heart of the first floor, a conceptual fusion unfolds—a micro running track seamlessly intertwines with a swimming pool and office elements. This centerpiece is envisioned as a fast-paced racetrack, a sleek poolside platform, and an office desk for deep contemplation. The track's flowing curves encircle an illusory "Pool of Trace," resembling the fleeting, almost imperceptible traces left behind by rapid motion. The miniature running track, envisioned as the "Trace of Micro-Run" presents a unique interpretation of sports and aesthetics.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Upon reaching the second floor, the "All-Powerful Sports System" seamlessly intertwines retro and modern aesthetics, forming an inclusive "Office Arena". The stability of a bowling alley, the agility of a table tennis court, and the grace of a gymnastics arena—these athletic elements undergo profound deconstruction and reinterpretation, ultimately blending with retro office aesthetics in a bold yet harmonious manner. Turning toward the terrace, a surreal table tennis racket comes into view - like a giant bat springing from a childhood dream, delivering a dual sensory experience of visual wonder and boundless imagination. Like a bold "intrusion" into the built environment, it redefines the boundaries of spatial narrative.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

The mirrored "Ping Pong Table" with its sleek, fluid lines defining the structured contours of the oversized rackets, symbolizing the bursts of creativity in workplace. It is not merely a display fixture but a work of art. Returning to the birthplace of MASONPRINCE, Shenzhen, the project ignites the brand's sparks into a blazing fire. Rooted in the brand's "Classless Fashion Collective" philosophy, the design fosters a dialogue with Shenzhen's boundary-free fashion community, conveying MASONPRINCE's signature avant-garde vision and attitude.

© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY
© FREE WILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Project location

Address: Shenzhen, China

TOMO DESIGN
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design China
Cite: "MASONPRINCE Flagship Store / TOMO DESIGN" 23 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

