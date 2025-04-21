Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

Save

PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairPCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodPCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodPCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairPCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Pitta Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GM Marcenaria, Geo Cerámica, Onmitrade, Plantare Paisagismo, Portobello, Rewood
Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 6 of 40
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Itamambuca, Ubatuba, the PCW Residence is a project that celebrates the connection between architecture and nature. With 2,799 square feet, this modern beach house was designed to be a sophisticated, welcoming refuge that is fully integrated with the natural environment around it. Using natural materials such as wood, exposed concrete, and glass, the design aims to create a light, airy, and well-lit environment, promoting a unique experience of immersion in the local landscape. "The central idea was to create a space that was not only comfortable but also valued the natural surroundings, allowing the family to feel in harmony with the environment at all times," explains Thiago Brunini Pitta.

Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 7 of 40
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

The design of the house was developed to open completely to the outside. "By utilizing large sliding panels, movable brise-soleils, and extensive eaves, we sought to ensure the integration of the indoor and outdoor spaces while still providing the necessary protection for the family's comfort," says Rodrigo Alves Pereira. The double-height ceiling, which creates a sense of spaciousness, was one of the key elements, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sky from all points in the living room. Additionally, skylights were installed to maximize the entry of natural light. "Every detail was carefully considered to create a refuge that integrates with nature, without sacrificing sophistication. The wood and natural materials, such as MLC on the roof, were essential in bringing about this feeling of warmth and connection to the outdoors," states Luiza Querido.

Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

On the ground floor, the social area integrates with the garden, featuring a spacious living room that connects to the kitchen, gourmet area, and deck with a swimming pool. Two guest suites ensure privacy, while the upper floor houses the main suites, one for the daughters and the master for the couple. The service area was strategically positioned to not interfere with the flow of the house.

Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 35 of 40
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Patio
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

With the concept of "tropical contemporary architecture," the PCW Residence stands out for its fluidity between indoor and outdoor spaces, always focusing on comfort and practicality for the family. The project took one year to develop, with construction lasting 1.5 years.

Save this picture!
PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura - Image 34 of 40
© João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pitta Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura" [Residência PCW / Pitta Arquitetura] 21 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029236/pcw-residence-pitta-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags