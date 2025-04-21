PCW Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

Save this picture! © João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

+ 35

Houses • Brazil Architects: Pitta Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 260 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: João Paulo Soares de Oliveira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: GM Marcenaria , Geo Cerámica , Onmitrade , Plantare Paisagismo , Portobello , Rewood

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Itamambuca, Ubatuba, the PCW Residence is a project that celebrates the connection between architecture and nature. With 2,799 square feet, this modern beach house was designed to be a sophisticated, welcoming refuge that is fully integrated with the natural environment around it. Using natural materials such as wood, exposed concrete, and glass, the design aims to create a light, airy, and well-lit environment, promoting a unique experience of immersion in the local landscape. "The central idea was to create a space that was not only comfortable but also valued the natural surroundings, allowing the family to feel in harmony with the environment at all times," explains Thiago Brunini Pitta.

The design of the house was developed to open completely to the outside. "By utilizing large sliding panels, movable brise-soleils, and extensive eaves, we sought to ensure the integration of the indoor and outdoor spaces while still providing the necessary protection for the family's comfort," says Rodrigo Alves Pereira. The double-height ceiling, which creates a sense of spaciousness, was one of the key elements, allowing residents to enjoy views of the sky from all points in the living room. Additionally, skylights were installed to maximize the entry of natural light. "Every detail was carefully considered to create a refuge that integrates with nature, without sacrificing sophistication. The wood and natural materials, such as MLC on the roof, were essential in bringing about this feeling of warmth and connection to the outdoors," states Luiza Querido.

On the ground floor, the social area integrates with the garden, featuring a spacious living room that connects to the kitchen, gourmet area, and deck with a swimming pool. Two guest suites ensure privacy, while the upper floor houses the main suites, one for the daughters and the master for the couple. The service area was strategically positioned to not interfere with the flow of the house.

With the concept of "tropical contemporary architecture," the PCW Residence stands out for its fluidity between indoor and outdoor spaces, always focusing on comfort and practicality for the family. The project took one year to develop, with construction lasting 1.5 years.