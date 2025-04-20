Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Mooin Apartment / KC Design Studio

© Yi-Hsien Lee

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
Taiwan
  Architects: KC Design Studio
  Area: 159
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Yi-Hsien Lee
  Lead Architects: Sung Hsiao-Yu
Text description provided by the architects. The owner values family interaction and hopes to create a warm atmosphere through design. Therefore, the public space is maximized to create an open and comfortable environment shared by all family members.

The owner loves a sunken living room. On a flat slab base, the design cleverly differentiates functions through partial elevation and layered stacking, extending to the dining room booth and study room daybed. The sunken area defines an exclusive space, and the elevated floor naturally divides the area to meet diverse needs in life.

In terms of materials, the delicate texture of cement serves as the base, while the rich expressions of old wood create a sharp contrast, resembling a large painting in the space. As for the light source, the translucency of glass bricks softens the natural light, creating an open and tranquil atmosphere and endowing the space with a rich rhythm of life.

Through the technique of leaving space, sight is allowed to move freely. The wooden pillars extend the overall sense of space. By overlapping and interweaving materials, light, and layers, a relaxing and warm living atmosphere is created for people to return to purity and balance in the hustle and bustle of the city.

