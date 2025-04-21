Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Countertop, ChairWarrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairWarrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairWarrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Exterior PhotographyWarrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - More Images+ 9

Houses
Australia
  Architecture And Interiors: Figureground Architecture
  • Country: Australia
Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Image 9 of 14
© Tasha Tylee

Text description provided by the architects. On traditionally Wurundjeri country, Warrandyte is a semi-rural area 25 km north-east of Melbourne, Australia. The landscape is characterised by partially cleared farmland, scattered remnants of eucalyptus bushland, and rolling hills and valleys. The site for the house is a ridgeline, where the land then falls away steeply to the north and east. There are spectacular views through gum trees down the escarpment and across to the distant hills beyond.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tasha Tylee
Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Image 7 of 14
© Tasha Tylee

The primary form of the house is a simple rectangular prism with a charcoal metal-clad skillion roof, referencing the ubiquitous farm machinery sheds typical of the area. This form is embedded into the ridge by way of an earthy, masonry base which forms a lower-level datum. Two smaller brick structures to the north act as ancillary pavilions to accompany the primary dwelling.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Tasha Tylee
Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Tasha Tylee
Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Glass
© Tasha Tylee

A double-height, timber battened void provides a sense of entry and arrival that emerges from the bush setting. Timber batten detailing is also seen in the operable screens that protect the western windows from the heat of the summer afternoon sun. The 2-metre change in ground level from west to east is resolved through a gradual stepping down, from the off-form concrete entry bridge, through internal spaces, external decked terraces, and down to the lower pool and garden.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Tasha Tylee

Inside the home, this subtle stepping down occurs over three levels: the sleeping zone, central service zone, and the lower living zone. The skillion roof form over interior areas allows contrasted experiences of both height and compression. The higher roof form allows for a double-height kids' rumpus with hidden access to attic play space. The living areas are characterised by a dark-toned, cathedral ceiling over the dining and living spaces, creating generous internal volumes of space and also funnelling views down through the deep, revealed picture windows.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Kitchen, Glass
© Tasha Tylee

Public and private spaces are distinctly separated by a service spine. Kitchen, pantry, study, bathroom, and storage areas have been carefully organised within a linear pod. Timber veneer lining and integrated sliding doors conceal the functional spaces within.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Tasha Tylee

The north-east façade is defined by deep-revealed, timber picture windows. The interior window reveals a change in depth to incorporate integrated joinery shelves and benches, providing a sense of warmth and craft whilst framing the spectacular views beyond. The dwelling incorporates sustainable design measures including solar panels, electric heating and cooling, double glazing, high levels of insulation, passive solar orientation, and operable external screens to control summer heat gain.

Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture - Image 6 of 14
© Tasha Tylee

Cite: "Warrandyte House / Figureground Architecture" 21 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029225/warrandyte-house-figureground-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags