Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio

Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio

Save

Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, ChairSlow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, ChairSlow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Image 4 of 19Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairSlow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
Taiwan
  • Architects: KC Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  159
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yi-Hsien Lee
  • Lead Architects: Lin Jo-yu
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Considering the living habits of the owner, the original three rooms are transformed into four. To tackle the lower pillars, we also need to consider how to ensure overall comfort and functionality within the limited space.

Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee
Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Image 4 of 19
© Yi-Hsien Lee

In spatial operations, different arcs are used to replace the sharp lines of the ceiling and façade, allowing curved elements to be incorporated throughout the space. This further weakens the sense of oppression, naturally guides the sight, and makes the overall space look more open. The arcs not only extend the structure but also serve as key elements in connecting the spatial atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee

In spatial arrangements, the study room serves as the core, extending the circular flow and connecting different functional areas. The master bedroom features an elevated floor and a linear hallway, smartly dividing the space. This design not only maintains openness but also effectively separates different functions, increasing flexibility and improving the connection between spaces.

Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee
Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee

The contours of life are outlined through the curved lines. The soft, warm colors dominate the overall tone. The overlapping of different chromas creates rich layers, endowing the space with a flowing sense of tranquility.

Save this picture!
Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Yi-Hsien Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KC Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio" 20 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029223/slow-rhythm-apartment-kc-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags