Slow Rhythm Apartment / KC Design Studio

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Considering the living habits of the owner, the original three rooms are transformed into four. To tackle the lower pillars, we also need to consider how to ensure overall comfort and functionality within the limited space.

In spatial operations, different arcs are used to replace the sharp lines of the ceiling and façade, allowing curved elements to be incorporated throughout the space. This further weakens the sense of oppression, naturally guides the sight, and makes the overall space look more open. The arcs not only extend the structure but also serve as key elements in connecting the spatial atmosphere.

In spatial arrangements, the study room serves as the core, extending the circular flow and connecting different functional areas. The master bedroom features an elevated floor and a linear hallway, smartly dividing the space. This design not only maintains openness but also effectively separates different functions, increasing flexibility and improving the connection between spaces.

The contours of life are outlined through the curved lines. The soft, warm colors dominate the overall tone. The overlapping of different chromas creates rich layers, endowing the space with a flowing sense of tranquility.