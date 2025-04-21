J Office / RVMN

+ 16

Offices Interiors • South Korea Architects: RVMN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 176 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Yongjoon Choi

Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon , Hyoju Kim

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Where do modern people spend most of their day? Most likely, it's their workplace—the space where they work. It may well be the most dynamic and productive environment in a person's daily life. In this project, we delve into the unique rhythm of the 'J' group—its corporate values, work culture, the working styles of its members, and the time they dedicate to their tasks. This company embraces honesty and practicality, rejecting pretense and unnecessary formality. Its members work closely with one another, yet remain focused on their individual tasks, each maintaining a subtle but respectful boundary.

We focused on this delicate sense of distance. Just like how trees grow side by side, reaching their branches without overlapping, they form natural boundaries while coexisting. In such open spaces, sunlight reaches the ground, and the trees grow alongside each other without intrusion. Inspired by this considerate behavior in nature, we interpreted the space through the concept of Crown Shyness.

The layout is simple: work areas, meeting rooms, an executive office, a lounge, and a pantry. Rather than simply immersing in work and letting the hours pass unnoticed, we wanted people to work while feeling the warmth of sunlight and the passing of time. We placed the most frequently occupied spaces near windows and designed meeting rooms, office automation (OA) areas, the lounge, and the pantry in line with natural movement flows and rhythms. The executive office and meeting rooms, located on the windowless side, form core masses in the layout. Like trees in a forest, each with its own unique presence, these masses differ in height and finish. The light filtering in between these volumes through the louver ceiling spreads across the space, just like sunlight streaming through gaps between trees.

The lounge functions both as a waiting area for visitors and a resting spot for staff. While unified as a single mass, this space exudes warmth and hospitality, like a tree fully bathed in sunlight. More than just a break room, it offers a brief pause and a chance for members to restore their rhythm—a vital shelter within the office. Beyond the lounge lies the main work area, kept as open as possible to create a spacious, shared atmosphere. Even in an open layout, we used low partitions to create gentle boundaries, allowing both concentration and collaboration to coexist. A space where everyone is together, yet each person can focus—that's our interpretation of Crown Shyness in action.

Looking up in a forest, light filters softly through the spaces between trees. To recreate this feeling, the ceiling is left open using louvers instead of solid panels, with lighting placed between structural elements to mimic sunlight streaming through foliage. In the work area, we used perforated metal mesh to create semi-transparent surfaces, adding handmade pendant lights that brighten desks and bring a sense of playfulness to the space.

The overall tone and manner of the interior blend white, oak, and walnut-toned HPL, combined with stone-textured tiles and wood flooring that evoke the feeling of walking outdoors. Given the office's location in the high-rise jungle of Gangnam, we incorporated metal finishes to add a cool, urban touch, creating a space that feels both warm and metropolitan.

The meeting rooms and executive office carry the same massive design language, but are differentiated according to their function. Meeting rooms, where many practical conversations take place, are finished in oak to create a warm atmosphere, and satin glass lets the silhouette of the interior remain visible from the outside, encouraging transparency and communication. The executive office, by contrast, is finished in toned-down ash and walnut HPL with wood flooring, creating a natural yet more weighted atmosphere distinct from the rest of the office. Within the same space, different scenes unfold.

This is not merely a place for work. Like the order of the forest, where each tree grows without disturbing another, this space respects individual rhythms and boundaries, allowing for natural coexistence and growth. The quiet consideration embedded in the concept of Crown Shyness becomes the true heart of the space.