Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects

House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects

Save

House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 2 of 21House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, LightingHouse for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 4 of 21House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 5 of 21House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Community Center
Japan
  • Architects: Ogawa Nishikori Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nao Takahashi
  • Lead Architects: Hiroki Ohawa, Maya Nishikori
  • Associated Architect: Oda Kazuhiro Architecture Office – Kazuhiro Oda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kuroiwa Structural Engineers Co., Ltd. - Yuki Kuroiwa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hasegawa Engineering Consultants - Hiroshi Hasegawa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Daiko - Kimie Furusawa
  • Contractor: Trial – Yoshinaka Hayakawa, Ikuji Yano
  • Client: Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai, the Matsuyama Chapter of the Fujin-no-Tomo Fellowship
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the reconstruction of a community-based facility designed to share knowledge about household affairs and children's education. Located in the suburbs of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, the new building accommodates a broad range of users, from infants to seniors, fostering a space for diverse activities aimed at improving family life.

Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 10 of 21
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 9 of 21
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 20 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Lighting
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Nao Takahashi

A large gabled roof defines the building's presence, giving it the familiar appearance of a "big house." Beneath this unifying form, spaces are arranged around a central lobby, ensuring seamless movement and flexible use. The layout supports both intimate gatherings and larger events, fostering a sense of community while maintaining a human-scaled atmosphere.

Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Beam
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Beam
© Nao Takahashi
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 21 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Deck
© Nao Takahashi

The roof incorporates high-side windows by lifting parts of the gable structure, introducing natural light and enhancing ventilation. Positioned in response to prevailing wind patterns, these openings allow gentle airflow while casting shifting patterns of light throughout the day. Deep eaves extend to the south and west, forming semi-sheltered outdoor spaces that blur the boundary between inside and outside. These spaces function both as open extensions of the interior and as more enclosed, comfortably scaled areas that encourage interaction.

Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Image 17 of 21
© Nao Takahashi

The structural system features a dense beam layout with knee braces, minimizing the need for long-span timber and allowing the use of standard materials. This rhythmic framework subtly defines spatial units beneath the overarching roof, visually breaking down its scale while maintaining a cohesive whole. The repetition of beams and braces creates a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, altering perceptions of space depending on the viewing angle. By balancing clear structural logic with spatial richness, the design creates an adaptable, engaging environment that supports everyday activities and fosters connections among users.

Save this picture!
House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Aerial View Photography
© Nao Takahashi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ogawa Nishikori Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan
Cite: "House for Matsuyama Tomo-no-Kai / Ogawa Nishikori Architects" 21 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029208/house-for-matsuyama-tomo-no-kai-ogawa-nishikori-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags