Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04

+ 15

Lead Team: Fatma Al Zaabi

Design Team: Noora Al Awar, Afnan Amin

Technical Team: Rhea D'Souza

Country: United Arab Emirates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Saddling Box & Private Deck redefines equestrian architecture by merging cultural authenticity, functionality, and refined aesthetics. Designed as a dual-purpose structure, it serves as both a tranquil resting area for riders and an elevated social space for post-race gatherings. The project seamlessly integrates into its surroundings, respecting both equestrian traditions and Dubai's elevated architectural standards while celebrating the grace and rhythm of equine movement.

Located within Jebel Ali Racecourse (JARC), a landmark of Dubai's racing legacy, the project pays homage to a venue that has been central to the sport since its establishment in 1990 under the guidance of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. JARC continues to uphold its mission—to deliver a world-class horse racing experience, celebrate cultural heritage, and engage the community with integrity and passion.

The architectural language of the Saddling Box & Private Deck is rooted in motion and rhythm, drawing inspiration from the graceful power of the horse and the flowing choreography of race day preparations. Every element of the design reflects fluidity and movement, ensuring a seamless transition between spaces, people, and horses. The play of light and shadow further enhances the experience, creating a dynamic interaction between architecture and environment throughout the day. Openings and structural alignments allow natural light to filter through, shifting patterns across the space as the sun moves overhead. The thoughtful integration of air movement ensures a sense of openness, allowing breezes to pass through the structure and reinforcing the connection between rider, horse, and nature.

The ground level prioritizes equine comfort, incorporating a soft, non-disruptive material palette that ensures safety and ease of movement. The upper deck functions as an exclusive viewing platform, offering a panoramic vantage point while maintaining a seamless connection to the racetrack and its energy. The structure follows the natural rhythm of the horses, ensuring effortless circulation and a sense of continuity between rider, horse, and spectator.

A carefully curated material palette defines the project's aesthetic and functionality:

• ⁠Timber wood planks introduce warmth and natural beauty.

• Rubber pavers provide slip-resistant, impact-absorbing surfaces for the horses.

• Exposed aggregate and gravel reinforce a connection to the terrain.

• Gabion walls, filled with locally sourced stone, strengthen the structure while establishing a visual harmony with the natural surroundings.

The construction process prioritized precision and efficiency, ensuring seamless integration between materials and structural elements. The elevated deck was designed for minimal structural impact, preserving an open and airy spatial experience that allows spectators to engage with the energy of the racecourse while maintaining a refined sense of exclusivity.

More than just a structure, the Saddling Box & Private Deck is an architectural tribute to the art of horsemanship. It celebrates the heritage of JARC, the fluidity of movement, and the timeless bond between rider and horse. Through its considered use of materiality, spatial fluidity, and the ephemeral interplay of light, shadow, and air, it establishes a new benchmark for high-end equestrian architecture in the region—one that is rooted in tradition yet shaped by the rhythm of movement.