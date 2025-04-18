Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04

Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04

Save

Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 2 of 20Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Interior Photography, WoodSaddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Exterior PhotographySaddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 5 of 20Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sports Architecture, Recreation & Training
United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Studio.D04
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  662
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Natalie Cocks
  • Lead Architects: Fatma Al Zaabi, Noora Al Awar, Afnan Amin
  • Lead Team: Fatma Al Zaabi
  • Design Team: Noora Al Awar, Afnan Amin
  • Technical Team: Rhea D'Souza
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 6 of 20
© Natalie Cocks

Text description provided by the architects. The Saddling Box & Private Deck redefines equestrian architecture by merging cultural authenticity, functionality, and refined aesthetics. Designed as a dual-purpose structure, it serves as both a tranquil resting area for riders and an elevated social space for post-race gatherings. The project seamlessly integrates into its surroundings, respecting both equestrian traditions and Dubai's elevated architectural standards while celebrating the grace and rhythm of equine movement.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 2 of 20
© Natalie Cocks

Located within Jebel Ali Racecourse (JARC), a landmark of Dubai's racing legacy, the project pays homage to a venue that has been central to the sport since its establishment in 1990 under the guidance of H. H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. JARC continues to uphold its mission—to deliver a world-class horse racing experience, celebrate cultural heritage, and engage the community with integrity and passion.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Exterior Photography
© Natalie Cocks

The architectural language of the Saddling Box & Private Deck is rooted in motion and rhythm, drawing inspiration from the graceful power of the horse and the flowing choreography of race day preparations. Every element of the design reflects fluidity and movement, ensuring a seamless transition between spaces, people, and horses. The play of light and shadow further enhances the experience, creating a dynamic interaction between architecture and environment throughout the day. Openings and structural alignments allow natural light to filter through, shifting patterns across the space as the sun moves overhead. The thoughtful integration of air movement ensures a sense of openness, allowing breezes to pass through the structure and reinforcing the connection between rider, horse, and nature.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Natalie Cocks
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 16 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 14 of 20
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 5 of 20
© Natalie Cocks

The ground level prioritizes equine comfort, incorporating a soft, non-disruptive material palette that ensures safety and ease of movement. The upper deck functions as an exclusive viewing platform, offering a panoramic vantage point while maintaining a seamless connection to the racetrack and its energy. The structure follows the natural rhythm of the horses, ensuring effortless circulation and a sense of continuity between rider, horse, and spectator.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 11 of 20
© Natalie Cocks
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Interior Photography
© Natalie Cocks

A carefully curated material palette defines the project's aesthetic and functionality:
• ⁠Timber wood planks introduce warmth and natural beauty.
• Rubber pavers provide slip-resistant, impact-absorbing surfaces for the horses.
• Exposed aggregate and gravel reinforce a connection to the terrain.
• Gabion walls, filled with locally sourced stone, strengthen the structure while establishing a visual harmony with the natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 12 of 20
© Natalie Cocks

The construction process prioritized precision and efficiency, ensuring seamless integration between materials and structural elements. The elevated deck was designed for minimal structural impact, preserving an open and airy spatial experience that allows spectators to engage with the energy of the racecourse while maintaining a refined sense of exclusivity.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 8 of 20
© Natalie Cocks
Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Natalie Cocks

More than just a structure, the Saddling Box & Private Deck is an architectural tribute to the art of horsemanship. It celebrates the heritage of JARC, the fluidity of movement, and the timeless bond between rider and horse. Through its considered use of materiality, spatial fluidity, and the ephemeral interplay of light, shadow, and air, it establishes a new benchmark for high-end equestrian architecture in the region—one that is rooted in tradition yet shaped by the rhythm of movement.

Save this picture!
Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 - Image 10 of 20
© Natalie Cocks

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio.D04
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingUnited Arab Emirates

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Saddling Boxes & Private Deck / Studio.D04 " 18 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029207/saddling-boxes-and-private-deck-studi04> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags