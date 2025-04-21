Three Spatial Designs in the Huangyan Grottoes / Atelier Moo

+ 27

Design Team: Wang Yushan

Clients: Taizhou Wenyishe Tourism & Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

Collaborators: Taizhou Huangyan Jiufeng Scenic Area Management Co., Ltd.

Construction Team: SUZHOU QINGYING PROJECT DESIGN CO., LTD.

City: Taizhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This is a set of spatial designs within the Huangyan Grottoes scenic area in Taizhou, Zhejiang. The renovation work was completed by architect Xu Tiantian's team. Our design task was to transform three areas into a cafe, a multifunctional design store, and a pop-up shop for an indie brand. Due to schedule pressures, no disruptive adjustments could be made to the completed infrastructure on site, such as paving and utility lines. One strategy is to use modular assembled furniture units as the main means of spatial organization. All the furniture is not fixed to the ground or stone walls, to reduce the damage to the original environment, also to minimize the on-site work, and make the construction easier and faster. Another strategy is to use as few units as possible to create three different spatial experiences by different combinations of the furniture units.

First, we decided to use only one material, from the perspective of contrasting with the grottoes and durability, we chose anodized aluminum, which has a silver-white color, and smooth, abstract texture, contrasting with the rough texture of the stone walls. Also, we limited the variety of furniture unit types to a minimum. Three heights of 450mm, 900mm, and 1800mm were set, corresponding to three types of furniture: chair, table, and shelf.

The chair legs and surfaces can be combined in different ways to create two states of use: a linear bench and a curved bench. The tabletops are trapezoidal, with the shorter edges facing one side to create a curved bar, while combining longer and shorter edges forms a linear bar. Tabletops and legs can be combined both parallel and perpendicularly, and can be adjusted as needed when the leg space is used as storage space.

Considering the convenience of on-site assembling and disassembling, all vertical components are self-supporting, and the installation of the horizontal components is carried out after ensuring the stability of the vertical components during the construction process. All connection points are secured with bolts, and basically, one person can operate. Lighting strips are hidden in the bending edges under the horizontal components, and the inclined vertical surfaces receive the light, forming a softly luminous surface with diffuse reflection.

The first space is located near the entrance, featuring a nearly round natural "mural" formed by mineral deposits on the stone wall. Under lighting, the mural produces a subtle three-dimensional effect, dominating the space like a dome and creating a strong centrality with some subtle religious sentiment. This space is set as a cafe. We wanted it to be a quiet space for contemplation, where people can stay to have close-up views of the mural, vistas of the stone bridge, deep pond, and the opposite side, and visualize a network of caves spreading out in various directions through the openings in the stone walls.

We defined a circular space with tables and chairs, using powerful geometric forms to counteract the strong spatial characteristics. We set the bar near the stone wall; curved continuous low benches are set on two wings of the circle for people to sit comfortably; and on the entrance side, a high table that can be used by standing or leaning, is easy to get up from at any time, forming a relaxing relationship with the pedestrians on the other side of the low wall. A protruding stone wall at the entrance becomes an opportunity to break the absolute axial symmetry of the composition, and by adjusting the angle and the number of modules, we create a comfortable entrance width. This weakening treatment seems to allow this installation space to integrate more naturally into the environment.

The second space does not have a strong visual focus and has a property of passage, so the overall feeling is relatively loose. We filled one side with an array of bookshelves, while on the opposite side, we set up a reception counter and a bar. The property of the space as a passageway is retained, while the open area enclosed in the middle can be used flexibly as an exhibition, workshop, or movie-watching space through different layouts of tables and chairs.

The third space is a trapezoidal platform. The stone wall is disconnected from the platform, creating a high, narrow atrium with the lower space, which naturally becomes the front of the space. The layout of the space is based on this front facade, balanced with the free atmosphere of a pop-up shop for an indie brand. The business formats of this scenic area are supposed to be changed. We hope our design can provide strong flexibility, adapting to unknown spatial conditions by adjusting the forms and the layout of the units.