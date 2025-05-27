Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Brazil
  • Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1787 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arthur Duarte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lusitana, Macom
  • Lead Architect: João Duayer
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Briefing Design And Conceptualization Of The Project: João Duayer, Thiago Tavares
  • 3 D Modeling: João Pedro Neto, Felipe Nassar, João Duayer
  • Development And Detailing Of The Project: Bruno Eder, Frederico Gomes
  • Carpentry: Arol Móveis
  • Exhaust System: TR Metal
  • Stainless Steel Countertops And Furniture: Lusitana
  • Kitchen Equipment: Macom
  • Country: Brazil
Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Santokki was conceived as a space for “creative Asian” cuisine, where the menu and branding unfold as key elements in the project’s design decisions. To reflect the diversity of the dishes, we drew on architectural approaches from various parts of the world — from Chinatown to Seoul, passing through Tokyo, São Paulo, and Beijing.

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair, Glass
The program includes Korean barbecue tables, production and support areas, a main dining hall, a souvenir shop, and sidewalk seating. “Sliced” into seven parts, the rectangular-shaped building offers different experiential atmospheres for its guests.

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Arthur Duarte
Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Image 11 of 11
Plan
Plan

At the entrance, low tables set along the sidewalk (1) allow for informal dining or browsing through souvenir shop items (2). This configuration is made possible by an intentional connection with the sidewalk and a commercial concept integrated into the design. Beyond the orange curtain, a foyer (3) with two- and four-seater tables invites guests to sample items from the menu that aren’t prepared on the built-in grills (4). Passing through the foyer leads to the bar (5), where the house’s signature drinks are crafted. The main dining room unfolds with an ensemble of exposed exhaust systems and “Korean tables.” Meanwhile, the open kitchen (6) allows guests to watch the careful preparation of visually striking and flavorful dishes. Finally, with a sweeping view of São Paulo, a private room (7) hosts a custom-designed table for up to eight guests, created specifically to foster sharing of the barbecue experience.

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Arthur Duarte

To soften the pronounced perspective from the entrance, wood and steel panels with generous portholes were introduced. In addition to providing visual comfort, they help divide the space into zones and offer greater privacy. Other elements such as curtains and glass bricks also contribute to organizing the program while maintaining visual permeability for those enjoying the restaurant’s ambiance.

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Glass
© Arthur Duarte

The simplified spatial occupation is expressed in the dominant industrial aesthetic, carefully balanced with Asian-inspired decor.

Santokki Restaurant / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table, Glass
© Arthur Duarte

Unfinished concrete blocks, cement flooring, exposed metal conduits, and open cable trays reflect a concern for agility and conscious resource use. The absence of adornments, claddings, and ceilings is balanced by a selection of custom-designed furniture. Loose furniture, inspired by traditional Asian restaurants — focusing on comfort, easy replacement, functional flexibility, and low cost — blends with elements of Santokki’s identity, such as signs, illuminated panels, illustrations, and other visual features that enhance the guest experience.

Top #Tags