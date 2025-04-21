Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Wood-Concrete House / mano

Wood-Concrete House / mano

Wood-Concrete House / mano - Exterior Photography, BalconyWood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodWood-Concrete House / mano - Image 4 of 21Wood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Shelving, ChairWood-Concrete House / mano - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Aubervilliers, France
  • Architects: MANO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Antoine Duhamel
  • Lead Architect: Benjamin Loiseau
  • Architecture Offices: Alessandra Merli
  • City: Aubervilliers
  • Country: France
Wood-Concrete House / mano - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Antoine Duhamel

Text description provided by the architects. This project transforms a modest 1930s suburban house into a generous and light-filled dwelling. Located in a narrow plot within a discontinuous urban fabric, the new structure reinterprets the typology of the detached pavilion, extending vertically while preserving the urban scale and rhythm of the street.

Wood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Antoine Duhamel
Wood-Concrete House / mano - Image 20 of 21
Plans
Wood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Antoine Duhamel

Behind a discrete street façade, the house opens up into a spacious three-story volume, entirely rebuilt with a timber frame structure anchored to the existing masonry. The wooden façade on the garden side creates a strong dialogue with the lush exterior and reveals the house's structural clarity. Inside, two open-plan levels offer full visual continuity from the street to the garden, emphasizing transparency, spatial contrast, and material sincerity.

Wood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Shelving, Chair
© Antoine Duhamel
Wood-Concrete House / mano - Image 21 of 21
Section AA

The interplay between wood and raw concrete structures the domestic experience. Daylight flows through large-scale windows, animating a sequence of volumes that blur the boundaries between interior and exterior. The architectural language avoids formal gestures, favoring a calm articulation of material, light, and function.

Wood-Concrete House / mano - Image 11 of 21
© Antoine Duhamel
Wood-Concrete House / mano - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Chair
© Antoine Duhamel

The project is part of MANO's ongoing exploration of participatory and contextual design. As both an architectural agency and a design-research practice, MANO aims to respond to complex spatial and social situations with architectural clarity and constructive intelligence.

Wood-Concrete House / mano - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, Handrail
© Antoine Duhamel

Project gallery

MANO
Wood

Cite: "Wood-Concrete House / mano " 21 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029177/wood-concrete-house-mano> ISSN 0719-8884

