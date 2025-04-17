Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO

+ 23

• Vietnam Architects: TOOB STUDIO

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Triệu Chiến

Lead: Nguyễn Hồng Quang

Design Team: Nguyễn Huyền Trang, Ngô Đức Minh Hiếu, Phạm Thành An

Construction: SPLUS

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among dense four-story buildings, Linh Nam House emerges as an architectural enigma, accessible only through a 1.5-meter-wide alleyway. Harmoniously integrated into its surroundings, the project creates a unique "urban valley" within the evolving cityscape.

In the bustling rhythm of urban life, rooftops are often forgotten, but the Linh Nam House reversed that logic. By maintaining a modest height and utilizing adjacent boundary walls, the rooftop transforms into an expansive elevated space. Bathed in sunlight and breeze, this area becomes a stage for family memories—a playground for children to freely explore and a serene setting for parents to gather during intimate outdoor gatherings, infused with warmth and connection.

The architectural space is meticulously crafted to allow natural light to permeate deeply. Moreover, the rays of the day seep through open structures, gently caressing unique material surfaces before lingering in hidden corners, as if each space in the house tells its own story.

In imagination, when the strong overhead light becomes the protagonist, the house transforms into a mystical cavern. Where an entire ecosystem awakens beneath its luminous gaze, fostering a contemplative rhythm, turning daily routine into people's dialogues with space.

Linh Nam house is approached by embracing its context, where seemingly paradoxical conditions gave rise to unexpected solutions. Every square meter narrates a story of balance between humanity, light, and urban connectivity—a testament to architecture's power to harmonize constraints with creativity.