Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO

Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO

Save

Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 2 of 28Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BalconyLinh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior PhotographyLinh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Courtyard, BalconyLinh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Balcony, Door, Concrete, Handrail
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among dense four-story buildings, Linh Nam House emerges as an architectural enigma, accessible only through a 1.5-meter-wide alleyway. Harmoniously integrated into its surroundings, the project creates a unique "urban valley" within the evolving cityscape.

Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Glass
© Triệu Chiến

In the bustling rhythm of urban life, rooftops are often forgotten, but the Linh Nam House reversed that logic. By maintaining a modest height and utilizing adjacent boundary walls, the rooftop transforms into an expansive elevated space. Bathed in sunlight and breeze, this area becomes a stage for family memories—a playground for children to freely explore and a serene setting for parents to gather during intimate outdoor gatherings, infused with warmth and connection.

Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 2 of 28
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 24 of 28
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 25 of 28
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Triệu Chiến

The architectural space is meticulously crafted to allow natural light to permeate deeply. Moreover, the rays of the day seep through open structures, gently caressing unique material surfaces before lingering in hidden corners, as if each space in the house tells its own story. 

Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 26 of 28
Third Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Balcony
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Triệu Chiến

In imagination, when the strong overhead light becomes the protagonist,  the house transforms into a mystical cavern. Where an entire ecosystem awakens beneath its luminous gaze, fostering a contemplative rhythm, turning daily routine into people's dialogues with space.

Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 18 of 28
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 28 of 28
Section
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Image 11 of 28
© Triệu Chiến
Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Balcony
© Triệu Chiến

Linh Nam house is approached by embracing its context, where seemingly paradoxical conditions gave rise to unexpected solutions. Every square meter narrates a story of balance between humanity, light, and urban connectivity—a testament to architecture's power to harmonize constraints with creativity.

Save this picture!
Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOOB STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Linh Nam House / TOOB STUDIO" 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029159/linh-nam-house-toob-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags