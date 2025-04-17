Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 2 of 37Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Lighting, Chair, TableCrystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCrystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 5 of 37Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: DA VÀNG studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  465
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:MinqBui
  • Lead Architect: Nguyễn Đắc Anh Quân
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 6 of 37
© MinqBui

Text description provided by the architects. This house is designed based on the philosophy of spatial and lighting connectivity, creating a harmony between architecture and nature while ensuring privacy and modern comfort. The highlight of the project is its curved façade, constructed from more than 3,000 glass bricks, which not only forms a unique aesthetic impression but also diffuses natural light into the interior in a soft and harmonious way.

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 2 of 37
© MinqBui
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 33 of 37
Axonometric Ground Floor
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© MinqBui
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Sink
© MinqBui

The design is inspired by organic architecture, aiming for a seamless integration between living spaces and nature. The glass brick façade and interwoven spatial layers optimize natural lighting and ventilation, reducing energy consumption. Inside, the green system acts as a microclimate system, regulating temperature, purifying the air, and providing a relaxing environment for the homeowner.

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 19 of 37
© MinqBui

The construction process posed several challenges, particularly in shaping the curved façade with over 3,000 glass bricks. This required high precision in structural execution and assembly techniques to ensure both aesthetics and safety. Additionally, the large glass surface could increase indoor temperature, so the house incorporates a multi-story skylight and a natural airflow system to maintain thermal balance.

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Lighting, Chair, Table
© MinqBui
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 36 of 37
Section Perspective
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Stairs, Wood, Lighting, Handrail, Chair
© MinqBui
Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© MinqBui

Designing the rooftop garden also presented challenges related to structural load capacity, drainage systems, and selecting suitable plant species to sustain a stable ecosystem and maintain a natural microclimate for the entire house.

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© MinqBui

By integrating architecture, lighting, greenery, natural stone, and open spaces, the project creates a tranquil, healing, and sustainable living environment—an ideal architectural solution that aligns with the green living trend and fosters a strong connection with nature in modern urban settings.

Crystal Pavilion House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 31 of 37
© MinqBui

Project gallery

DA VÀNG studio
Top #Tags