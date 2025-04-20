Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Altar Casa Arca / TANAT

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 2 of 27Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 3 of 27Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio, BeamAltar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 5 of 27

Restaurant
Mexico
  • Architects: TANAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8072 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira
  • Lead Architects: Diego Rivero Borrell, Daniel Pereira, Ombeline de Laage, Juan Pablo Rangel, Ana Paulina Navarrete
  • Landscape: OCD (Oficina de Diseño Colaborativo)
  • Structural Engineering: Suma Estudio
  • Furniture And Interiors: Taller Luum
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Restaurant / Terrace
  • Country: Mexico
Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 5 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of San Miguel de Allende, Altar Casa Arca emerges as a space shaped by both its climate and surroundings. Designed to blend into the city’s historic fabric, it frames strategic views of the Parroquia and other 18th- and 19th-century domes, establishing a direct connection with the urban landscape.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 6 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira
Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 3 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

Defined by clear skies, sporadic rains, and shifting light, the region’s desert climate sets the tone for the project. Shaded pathways and open-air circulation guide the experience, while assembled steel structures introduce a rhythmic interplay of form and function. Their modular composition allows for a light, permeable framework, supporting a system of retractable textiles that filter sunlight and enhance passive cooling. The use of steel in its natural state gives the structure a sense of both lightness and strength, creating a dynamic relationship between solid and open spaces.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 7 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira
Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 2 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

Materials play a crucial role in shaping the atmosphere. Terrazzo floors and lime and tadelakt walls, crafted by Rodrigo Bear (acabados naturales), bring a tactile richness to the space, allowing surfaces to subtly reflect the changing light throughout the day. These elements create an ambiance of permanence and comfort, while the balance of smooth and textured finishes enhances the sensory experience.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Interior Photography, Patio
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira
Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 22 of 27
Plan
Plan

Spaces unfold through a sequence of shifting shadows, airy structures, and layered textiles, inviting stillness and contemplation. The landscape, designed by OCD (Oficina de Diseño Colaborativo) with Nadyeli Quiroz, embraces the region’s endemic flora—agaves, cacti, yuccas, and plumerias—woven among local stone and gravel. The vegetation is not merely decorative but an integral part of the project, reinforcing its relationship with the surrounding ecosystem and enhancing its sense of place.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 16 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

Throughout the space, furnishings and décor by Taller Luum celebrate Mexican craftsmanship, featuring handmade wooden furniture, handwoven textiles, and copper lighting. These elements not only bring warmth and material richness but also establish a dialogue between traditional artistry and contemporary design. Thoughtfully selected textures and finishes highlight the interplay between natural materials and artisanal techniques, reinforcing the project’s connection to local heritage.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

More than a structure, Altar Casa Arca is an evolving dialogue between architecture and place. Shadows shift, materials breathe, and spaces remain open to their surroundings, creating a refuge that is both rooted and adaptable, where landscape and built form exist in continuous conversation. By integrating natural light, climate-responsive design, and locally sourced materials, the project offers an experience that is immersive, tactile, and deeply connected to its environment.

Altar Casa Arca / TANAT - Image 18 of 27
© Diego Rivero Borrell y Daniel Pereira

Project gallery

Project location

Address: San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

TANAT
Materials

Steel, Stone, Brick

Restaurant, Mexico

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Altar Casa Arca / TANAT" 20 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

