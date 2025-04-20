Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Japan
  5. Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

Save

Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 2 of 30Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 3 of 30Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 4 of 30Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 5 of 30Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery, Showroom
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 8 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

Text description provided by the architects. This two-story wooden gallery, newly built in Ōtsu, Shiga Prefecture, serves as a brand hub for a company specializing in electronic devices. More than simply a functional facility, the building was envisioned as a platform to communicate the company's philosophy and approach to craftsmanship to the outside world.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 4 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi
Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 3 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

The structure is centered around a single-room layout measuring 7.28 by 10.92 meters. It was designed to flexibly accommodate a variety of uses, including a workshop, product display area, and meeting space. The layout avoids fixed partitions, allowing the open space to adapt easily to various user activities and seasonal events. In addition to supporting daily operations, the gallery also serves as a venue for product launches, guest receptions, and both internal and external communication.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 2 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi
Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 22 of 30
2F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 28 of 30
Section
Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 9 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

One of the client's primary requests was that their products be visible from the outside. To meet this need, the building's façade incorporates large glass surfaces, allowing passersby to naturally view the products and internal activities. This transparent expression of the company's open-minded identity also turns the architecture into a symbolic presence within the streetscape.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 10 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

Due to building area limitations on site, a portion of the structure was developed as a second story, maximizing the use of the available space. The first floor functions as an open exhibition and work area, while the second floor, accessible by removing shoes, offers a relaxed atmosphere for business meetings. Featuring solid Japanese cypress flooring and connected to the ground level through a central atrium, the upper floor offers a bright and comfortable environment.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 5 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

The structural framework consists of 180mm square hinoki (Japanese cypress) columns placed at intervals of 1.82 meters. This regular rhythm gives the space a sense of strength and stability. The interior walls are finished with plaster, which softens the reflection of light and creates a calm atmosphere that subtly shifts with the time of day.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 15 of 30
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

Sustainability was also a key theme in the project. By actively incorporating natural materials, the design reduces environmental impact while embracing the concept of keinen-bika—the beauty that deepens with age and use. In alignment with the goals of the SDGs, the building is intended to grow richer in character alongside the company's own development, becoming a space where memories and history accumulate over time.

Save this picture!
Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Takeshi Chikaraishi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomJapan
Cite: "Gallery in Ishiyama / CHIKARAISHI ARCHITECTS STUDIO" 20 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029110/gallery-in-ishiyama-chikaraishi-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags