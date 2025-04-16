Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios

The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios

Save

The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairThe Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassThe Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Image 4 of 17The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, ChairThe Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Surry Hills, Australia
  • Architects: Ellison Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anson Smart
  • Designer: Ally Downing
  • City: Surry Hills
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. ELLISON STUDIOS. unveils THE RENTAL 2.0, a captivating and fully immersive residential loft space occupying an entire floor inside the historic Edwards & Co. Ltd Building in Sydney, Australia. Straddling the line between an art installation and concept space, THE RENTAL is akin to stepping inside the brand's highly curated Instagram feed and scrolling directly into a unique brand universe that allows the studio's aesthetic sensibilities to blend with a local architectural icon.

Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Anson Smart
Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Anson Smart

THE RENTAL marks the first physical extension of ELLISON STUDIOS., serving as a portal to enter the mood board that the Studio has been building out on social media for almost 7 years. Unlike a traditional showroom, the concept space is updated with a rotation of iconic pieces and the space is the host with the most in terms of programming—friends of the brand can expect a series of showings, launch events, dinner parties and sleepovers.

Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Image 4 of 17
© Anson Smart

The Edwards & Co Ltd site has been thoughtfully preserved over the decades with many of its original features maintained such as the five-metre high floor-to-ceiling windows and 100-year-old hardwood floors that soulfully meander throughout the five whole-level apartments that currently occupy the space. "As a design brand founded through the lens of social media, we have spent years sharing our creative vision digitally. THE RENTAL presented us with an opportunity to take that experience into the real world. While sharing content online is amazing, sharing this space with our friends, collaborators and clients is bringing with it a deeper sense of connection and community. In a way, it's our modern-day shared house – though much nicer than the ones I experienced when I was younger. Though temporary, we very much hope this space will leave lasting memories for all who visit," explains Leigh McKeown, CEO and Co-Founder, ELLISON STUDIOS.

Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Anson Smart
Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Anson Smart

Built in 1926, the building has served as a landmark for some of the most iconic moments in Sydney's history from a warehouse for bustling tea merchants to the rumored venue for Baz Luhrmann's nuptials. Now, it ushers in a new era as the collective home of ELLISON STUDIOS., opening its doors to the brand's close-knit community of artists, designers, architects, and other collaborators.

Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Chair
© Anson Smart

At the centerpiece of this storied space, the iconic FLOAT sofa grounds the living room in its signature brand color, ELLISON STUDIOS. Piccolo, with a generously proportioned deep seat and horizontal puffy channelings being hallmarks of the design. Inspired by conversation pits of the 70s, FLOAT invites long periods of lounging and can be found in good company with other conversation pieces from the Studio's existing collection. Along with a selection of iconic vintage designs including, Marcel Breuer's Wassily chair, a generous selection of Akari lighting by Isamu Noguchi and a Dieter Ram's original stereo system designed for BRAUN in the early 70's, one will find a curation of emerging Australian and International artists that adorn the gallery-like walls. A warm welcome to THE RENTAL 2.0, a playful and immersive brand space: designed to welcome friends, collaborators and community for the Australian summer.

Save this picture!
The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Anson Smart

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ellison Studios
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios" 16 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029097/the-rental-ellison-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags