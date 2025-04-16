The Rental 2.0 / Ellison Studios

+ 12

Designer: Ally Downing

City: Surry Hills

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ELLISON STUDIOS. unveils THE RENTAL 2.0, a captivating and fully immersive residential loft space occupying an entire floor inside the historic Edwards & Co. Ltd Building in Sydney, Australia. Straddling the line between an art installation and concept space, THE RENTAL is akin to stepping inside the brand's highly curated Instagram feed and scrolling directly into a unique brand universe that allows the studio's aesthetic sensibilities to blend with a local architectural icon.

THE RENTAL marks the first physical extension of ELLISON STUDIOS., serving as a portal to enter the mood board that the Studio has been building out on social media for almost 7 years. Unlike a traditional showroom, the concept space is updated with a rotation of iconic pieces and the space is the host with the most in terms of programming—friends of the brand can expect a series of showings, launch events, dinner parties and sleepovers.

The Edwards & Co Ltd site has been thoughtfully preserved over the decades with many of its original features maintained such as the five-metre high floor-to-ceiling windows and 100-year-old hardwood floors that soulfully meander throughout the five whole-level apartments that currently occupy the space. "As a design brand founded through the lens of social media, we have spent years sharing our creative vision digitally. THE RENTAL presented us with an opportunity to take that experience into the real world. While sharing content online is amazing, sharing this space with our friends, collaborators and clients is bringing with it a deeper sense of connection and community. In a way, it's our modern-day shared house – though much nicer than the ones I experienced when I was younger. Though temporary, we very much hope this space will leave lasting memories for all who visit," explains Leigh McKeown, CEO and Co-Founder, ELLISON STUDIOS.

Built in 1926, the building has served as a landmark for some of the most iconic moments in Sydney's history from a warehouse for bustling tea merchants to the rumored venue for Baz Luhrmann's nuptials. Now, it ushers in a new era as the collective home of ELLISON STUDIOS., opening its doors to the brand's close-knit community of artists, designers, architects, and other collaborators.

At the centerpiece of this storied space, the iconic FLOAT sofa grounds the living room in its signature brand color, ELLISON STUDIOS. Piccolo, with a generously proportioned deep seat and horizontal puffy channelings being hallmarks of the design. Inspired by conversation pits of the 70s, FLOAT invites long periods of lounging and can be found in good company with other conversation pieces from the Studio's existing collection. Along with a selection of iconic vintage designs including, Marcel Breuer's Wassily chair, a generous selection of Akari lighting by Isamu Noguchi and a Dieter Ram's original stereo system designed for BRAUN in the early 70's, one will find a curation of emerging Australian and International artists that adorn the gallery-like walls. A warm welcome to THE RENTAL 2.0, a playful and immersive brand space: designed to welcome friends, collaborators and community for the Australian summer.