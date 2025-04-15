Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa

House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa

Save

House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 3 of 18House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 4 of 18House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Glass, BeamHouse of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lago Rupanco, Chile
  • Architects: Ignacio Correa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arieh Kornfeld
  • Lead Architect: Ignacio Correa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 7 of 18
© Arieh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. For the Casa del Claro, the project is defined by the design of a second home located on the northern shore of Lake Rupanco, in the Lakes Region of southern Chile. In this case, the site is a high hillside of glacial origin that extends in the predominant direction of the lake, from east to west. On this platform, there is a small but significant grove of Hazel trees that, as one moves towards the southern side of the land, opens up some partial views of Lake Rupanco itself.

Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 3 of 18
© Arieh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 16 of 18
Plan

The definition of the site for the construction begins with the mapping of each of these trees that make up the ensemble, regarding their position and size. The purpose of this work is to visualize the location where the construction of the project is possible and appropriate, meaning that it does not interfere with the landscape but rather enhances it.

Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Arieh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Glass, Beam
© Arieh Kornfeld

This is how the house is spread out longitudinally along the southern edge of the land, contrasting its horizontality with the height of the forest and relating each of the interior spaces to their view of the lake.

Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Image 13 of 18
© Arieh Kornfeld

The program is organized from a covered terrace that separates the living spaces from the bedrooms, which simultaneously opens up to a small clearing that overlooks the river's mouth and the mountain landscape. The house also acknowledges its two fronts from the roof that rises towards the north to capture sunlight for the rooms and descends towards the south, above the plane of the lake.

Save this picture!
House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa - Exterior Photography, Wood, Deck, Beam
© Arieh Kornfeld

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ignacio Correa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa" [Casa del Claro / Ignacio Correa] 15 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029036/house-of-the-glade-ignacio-correa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags