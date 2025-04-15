House of the Glade / Ignacio Correa

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. For the Casa del Claro, the project is defined by the design of a second home located on the northern shore of Lake Rupanco, in the Lakes Region of southern Chile. In this case, the site is a high hillside of glacial origin that extends in the predominant direction of the lake, from east to west. On this platform, there is a small but significant grove of Hazel trees that, as one moves towards the southern side of the land, opens up some partial views of Lake Rupanco itself.

The definition of the site for the construction begins with the mapping of each of these trees that make up the ensemble, regarding their position and size. The purpose of this work is to visualize the location where the construction of the project is possible and appropriate, meaning that it does not interfere with the landscape but rather enhances it.

This is how the house is spread out longitudinally along the southern edge of the land, contrasting its horizontality with the height of the forest and relating each of the interior spaces to their view of the lake.

The program is organized from a covered terrace that separates the living spaces from the bedrooms, which simultaneously opens up to a small clearing that overlooks the river's mouth and the mountain landscape. The house also acknowledges its two fronts from the roof that rises towards the north to capture sunlight for the rooms and descends towards the south, above the plane of the lake.