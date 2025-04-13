Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio

Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio

Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairStone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenStone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Image 2 of 21Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, ChairStone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Taiwan
  • Architects: KC Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  159
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
  • Lead Architects: Sung, Hsiao-yu
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)

Text description provided by the architects. The owners are a couple who loves life. They enjoy collecting and inviting friends to their home. In our design, we consider the interaction between the collections and the people and hope to create an open, free, and flowing space that allows individuals to appreciate the collections naturally as they move around. Like a part of the spatial language, each piece of work is low-profile but rich in presence.

Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)

A part of the collections is placed on the backdrop wall outlined by light. The translucent screen and illuminated furniture further create subtle visual layers and add a poetic feeling. In a space different from traditional solid wall partitions, we extend the storage function along the wall and define areas with non-full-height cabinets. Through the consistent floor, ceiling, and indirect lighting, we create a sense of visual flow and emphasize a sense of extension in the space.

Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Image 2 of 21
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)
Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Image 4 of 21
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)

The overall dark tone is accompanied by a low-profile, foggy texture. Wood, metal, glass, and light are incorporated, allowing the space to achieve a balance between tranquility and tension, showcasing a reserved but richly-layered atmosphere.

Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio - Image 18 of 21
© Yi-Hsien LEE (YHLAA)

Project location

Address:Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
