Stone Whisper Residence / KC Design Studio

Design Team: KC Design Studio

Architecture Offices: KC Design Studio

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. The owners are a couple who loves life. They enjoy collecting and inviting friends to their home. In our design, we consider the interaction between the collections and the people and hope to create an open, free, and flowing space that allows individuals to appreciate the collections naturally as they move around. Like a part of the spatial language, each piece of work is low-profile but rich in presence.

A part of the collections is placed on the backdrop wall outlined by light. The translucent screen and illuminated furniture further create subtle visual layers and add a poetic feeling. In a space different from traditional solid wall partitions, we extend the storage function along the wall and define areas with non-full-height cabinets. Through the consistent floor, ceiling, and indirect lighting, we create a sense of visual flow and emphasize a sense of extension in the space.

The overall dark tone is accompanied by a low-profile, foggy texture. Wood, metal, glass, and light are incorporated, allowing the space to achieve a balance between tranquility and tension, showcasing a reserved but richly-layered atmosphere.