Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Iran
  5. Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office

Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office

Save

Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 2 of 43Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Exterior PhotographyShafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeShafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 5 of 43Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Religious Architecture, Crypts & Mausoleums
Iran
  • Architects: 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  448
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arash Akhtaran
  • Lead Architects: Hamid Abbasloo,Abbas Yaghooti,Neda Adiban Rad
  • Design Team: Mohammad Reza Aghaie
  • Calligraphy Artist: Mohammad Reza Amouzad
  • Phase 2&Construction Consultant: Javad Hadavandi
  • Glaze Artist: Shirin Soroudi, Mehdi Rahimi
  • Structure: Majid Koolivand
  • Mechanical: Hadi Salehi
  • Construction Manager: Naser Akbarzadeh
  • Construction Supervisor: Mostafa Jafari
  • Construction Collaborators: Mohammad Reza Khani, Hashem Rezaie, Mohammad Hafiz, Mehdi Masumi, Jalil Mohamadi, Reza Arabi
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Religious Building
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 6 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran

Text description provided by the architects. Respect for the dead has always held a special place in Iranian culture. This respect has manifested itself in the construction of tombs, mausoleums, and crypts in such a way that there is almost no region, city, or village where such structures have not been built. This attention to the deceased has preserved the tradition of building tombs with a history of nearly 1,000 years. This tradition has undergone various formal and stylistic transformations over its centuries-long history.

Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 9 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 37 of 43
Plan level +1.60
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Exterior Photography
© Arash Akhtaran

From the early examples of towers and domed buildings in the 4th century AH to pavilion-like tombs in the 11th century AH, from enclosed volumes to those interacting with the external environment, from commemorative to pilgrimage tombs, from individual graves to collective burial sites, and from simple structures to grand and detailed buildings—these are all part of this tradition.

Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 2 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran

The Shafaq Tomb continues this historical tradition but does not merely repeat the past. Instead, it seeks a contemporary expression of Iran's history, culture, and beliefs. It pursues this goal by defamiliarizing the symbols and concepts of Iranian mausoleum-pilgrimage architecture. For example, it removes the dome from its traditional, inaccessible position and places it at a human scale, symbolically democratizing it and aligning it with modern societal concepts. Similarly, the traditional inscription, typically located beneath the dome, is liberated from its confined space and redesigned as a modern calligraphic painting, transforming it into a canvas that celebrates freedom.

Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Arash Akhtaran
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 23 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran

The Shafaq Tomb takes the same approach in its relationship with its surroundings. By turning a private mausoleum into a gateway for entering the cemetery, it transfers the space into the public domain, blurring the line between a commemorative structure and a functional one. Additionally, inspired by the covered passageways of traditional regional architecture, known as Sabats, it creates a covered space that not only reduces the desert heat in the city of Ardakan for pilgrims and passersby but also provides a suitable environment for religious gatherings. In this way, it lies in the intermediate space between a private monument and a public arena.

Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 19 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Arash Akhtaran
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 39 of 43
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 29 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran

In conclusion, the Shafaq Tomb seeks maximum inclusiveness. It values both the individual and the collective, respects the sacred while recognizing the significance of the ordinary and everyday, and embraces the past while striving for modernity. Thus, in addition to preserving the symbolic and functional aspects of mausoleum-pilgrimage structures, it transforms into a space for the city and its people.

Save this picture!
Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office - Image 34 of 43
© Arash Akhtaran

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsIran

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsIran
Cite: "Shafagh Tomb / 35-51 ARCHITECTURE Office" 15 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029019/shafagh-tomb-35-51-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags