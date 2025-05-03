Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

+ 40

Residential Architecture • Brasilia, Brazil Architects: ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2024 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brises , Luminotécnico , Marmoraria

Lead Architect: Eder Alencar e André Velloso

Category: Residential Architecture

Architecture Collaborator: Zeh Freitas

Architecture Intern: Ana Luiza Balbino

Civil Work: GRID Engenharia

Metal Structure: Grupo Estructura

Landscape: Ana Paula Roseo

City: Brasilia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the South Individual Housing Sector in Brasília, this small building was designed as a leisure pavilion attached to an existing house. The residents’ goal was to create a space for family recreation while also accommodating a larger number of guests.

The building was named “Pavilhão Varanda” (Porch Pavilion), referencing a space commonly found in Brazilian homes, whether vernacular, colonial, or modern. In this context, the porch—a pleasant, open, and shaded area ideal for gatherings and leisure—was conceived as an autonomous structure. Positioned centrally on the property, the pavilion serves as a transition between the existing house, to which it connects via an expansive wooden deck with a swimming pool, and the large garden at the back.

The pavilion’s structure is made of SAC 300 steel, initially installed without patina, allowing the characteristic “corten” coloring to develop naturally over the construction period. Raised on a concrete foundation to protect against moisture, the structure ensures durability. The project includes a barbecue area, a bathroom, a storage room, and a spacious social area, providing functionality and comfort in a single integrated space.

The brises, designed for easy handling by the residents and arranged in sets of five, feature perforated “coin” plates that ensure constant ventilation and allow daylight to enter, creating a fluid connection between the pavilion’s interior and exterior. The roof captures rainwater and channels it into a rear gutter, which directs the water into hidden drains within the rear columns, ensuring efficient drainage while maintaining the project’s clean aesthetic.