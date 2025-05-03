Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Brazil
  Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 2 of 45Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 3 of 45Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 4 of 45Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 5 of 45Pavilhão Varanda House / ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo - More Images+ 40

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture
Brasilia, Brazil
  Architects: ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  Area:  2024
  Year:  2023
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brises, Luminotécnico, Marmoraria
  Lead Architect: Eder Alencar e André Velloso
  Architecture Collaborator: Zeh Freitas
  Architecture Intern: Ana Luiza Balbino
  Civil Work: GRID Engenharia
  Metal Structure: Grupo Estructura
  Landscape: Ana Paula Roseo
  City: Brasilia
  Country: Brazil
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the South Individual Housing Sector in Brasília, this small building was designed as a leisure pavilion attached to an existing house. The residents’ goal was to create a space for family recreation while also accommodating a larger number of guests.

© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The building was named “Pavilhão Varanda” (Porch Pavilion), referencing a space commonly found in Brazilian homes, whether vernacular, colonial, or modern. In this context, the porch—a pleasant, open, and shaded area ideal for gatherings and leisure—was conceived as an autonomous structure. Positioned centrally on the property, the pavilion serves as a transition between the existing house, to which it connects via an expansive wooden deck with a swimming pool, and the large garden at the back.

© Joana França
© Joana França
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The pavilion’s structure is made of SAC 300 steel, initially installed without patina, allowing the characteristic “corten” coloring to develop naturally over the construction period. Raised on a concrete foundation to protect against moisture, the structure ensures durability. The project includes a barbecue area, a bathroom, a storage room, and a spacious social area, providing functionality and comfort in a single integrated space.

© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França
© Joana França

The brises, designed for easy handling by the residents and arranged in sets of five, feature perforated “coin” plates that ensure constant ventilation and allow daylight to enter, creating a fluid connection between the pavilion’s interior and exterior. The roof captures rainwater and channels it into a rear gutter, which directs the water into hidden drains within the rear columns, ensuring efficient drainage while maintaining the project’s clean aesthetic.

© Joana França
© Joana França

Top #Tags