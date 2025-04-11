Casaballin / buck&simple

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the traditional lands of the Gayemagal people, Casaballin is perched atop a sandstone cliff on Sydney's Northern Beaches. This generous lot commands a prominent position between the headland and the beach, offering glimpses of the ocean through a lushly landscaped garden. The residence, a modernist pavilion, has been carefully reimagined to embrace contemporary living while respecting its original architectural intent.

Originally designed with clean lines and warm, natural materials, the home lacked a central gathering space for the family. The renovation sought to redefine its spatial experience by introducing a new axis through the building, anchored by a multifunctional kitchen and informal dining area. This space now forms the heart of the home—a place where a young family of six can cook, eat, and connect. The addition pays homage to the home's original materiality, featuring custom walnut and leather joinery that enhances its tactile warmth and timeless appeal.

The kitchen-family living space, arguably the hardest-working room in the house, was designed with durability in mind. As a hub of daily life, its robust finishes balance functionality with aesthetic sophistication. Seamless integration of storage and workspace ensures that the area remains both practical and inviting, reflecting a modern approach to family living.

Beyond the interiors, the design emphasizes a deep connection to the outdoors—a hallmark of Australian living. A new circular pool bookends the garden, serving as both a visual focal point and a family gathering space. With its meticulous detailing and retro-inspired aesthetic, complete with a vintage diving board, the pool celebrates Australia's quintessential backyard tradition. It transforms the outdoor area into a private oasis—a retreat for respite, play, and relaxation.

Materiality plays a crucial role in bridging the built environment with the natural landscape. Hardscaping elements of concrete and sandstone flagging have been thoughtfully integrated to enhance the home's connection to its surroundings. These materials not only offer resilience but also contribute texture and depth, reinforcing the balance between old and new.

Casaballin is a testament to how sensitive design can breathe new life into a space. By embracing the past while thoughtfully adapting for the present, the home now embodies a seamless dialogue between architecture, landscape, and family living. This renovation is more than an update—it is a reawakening of a modernist vision, designed to be lived in and loved for generations to come.