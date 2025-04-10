Hotel Florita 39 / Ápiron

Save this picture! © Jonatan Smith - A Minimal Moment

Design Team: Daniel Martinez, Cecilia Rivas, Andrea Molina

Technical Team: Ricardo Albornoz, Estany Aguilar

General Contractor : OAM

City: Isla Mujeres

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Florita 39 is a project located in Isla Mujeres, in the Mexican Caribbean, an island that merges the vibrant color palette of Mexico with the intense blue tones of the Caribbean Sea. The project is situated on the iconic Miguel Hidalgo street, a pedestrian corridor full of life and activity, where a constant flow of people is experienced daily.

The project program is divided into two parts that aim to complement each other. On the ground floor, there is a commercial space designed for a restaurant, which maximizes the interior-exterior connection possibilities with the avenue. Additionally, a small hotel with five independent residential units is planned, divided across the three levels of the building.

The façade of the volume features a series of window modules that allow for fluid integration with the surroundings. On the ground floor, the three modules correspond to the commercial space, and adjacent to these, there is a more private and recessed access where the door connects with the vertical and horizontal circulation of the building, linking the different residential units. The circulation of the project opens up to an interior courtyard where a large tree, known in the area as "Álamo" (Ficus Cotinifolia Kunth), has been preserved.

On the top level, the building features a rooftop that offers views of Miguel Hidalgo street and the blue of the Caribbean Sea blending with the sky on the horizon. This space allows enjoyment of the constant movement of people on the street, while elements such as a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a lounge chair zone, and common restrooms enhance the use of this amenity. Behind the rooftop is an area designated for a laundry center, where the linens of the hotel are managed.

The rooms were designed to create independent spaces that meet the various needs of users within a compact area. Each unit includes a bedroom, a small kitchenette, a dining area, and a bathroom, all carefully optimized to ensure functionality and comfort. This way, small apartments are offered to guests that cater to daily needs without sacrificing comfort.

The façade stands out for its green tone, achieved through a plaster that coats its structure, creating a harmonious contrast with the vibrant colors of the area. This color envelops a rigid structure of frames, with sloped details that allow for dynamic interaction between the openings and voids, which traverse both the commercial space and the rooms that open onto the pedestrian avenue. The façade integrates the colors of the windows and wrought iron railings, both in a coffee tone, which adds warmth to the project.

Inside the project, we find softer and warmer tones, where the beige of the travertine marble floor stands out, integrating with the oak wood and the white concrete countertops found in the kitchenettes and bathrooms.