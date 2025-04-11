Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Mexico
  • Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5091 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alcione Querétaro, Cemex México S.A. de C.V., Comex México, Corev México, Desarrollo y Diseño en Aluminio, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Tenerife Querétaro Forestal
  • Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros y Daniel Moreno Ahuja
Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Querétaro, Sōko is a Japanese-teppanyaki restaurant that blends traditional Eastern cuisine with contemporary design. The architectural project seamlessly adapts to the essence of the location, an industrial warehouse with a barrel-vaulted roof, highlighted by materials such as brick, concrete, and metal. Its name derives from the Japanese word "sōko," meaning "warehouse," and reflects an elegant and subtle reinterpretation of this environment, offering a distinctive and memorable dining experience.

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick
Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos
Access to the restaurant begins through an exterior garden, which houses both the lobby and a dining area for guests. This space is surrounded by brick walls that isolate the noise from the street and parking lot. Upon entering, the atmosphere is enriched by the play of tree shadows, softly reflected in the water, creating a visual dynamic that stimulates the senses and reinforces the sense of calm and contemplation throughout the space.

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos
Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos
Planta - Terreno

The central feature of the design is a suspended planter, held by trapezoidal concrete brackets that span the warehouse. This structure not only organizes the space but also transforms the environment, establishing a connection between the interior and exterior. In addition to its practical function, such as the extraction of teppanyaki smoke and the optimization of lighting, the planter becomes a decorative element by incorporating vegetation, which brings freshness and vitality to the surroundings. Supported by the brackets, the structure divides the space into more private areas, creating an intimate atmosphere that enhances the dining experience. In this way, it facilitates a smooth transition between the interior and exterior, improving both the functional and visual distribution of the project.

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Beam
Regarding materials, the existing elements of the warehouse were preserved, complemented by wood in furniture and architectural elements. Soft lighting and decorative details reinforce the natural finishes. The balance between industrial aesthetics and minimalism creates a modern environment that retains the essence of Japanese tradition.

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
Sōko is a space where functionality and aesthetics harmoniously merge, offering a unique dining experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation.

Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Courtyard
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Querétaro, Mexico

CAAM Arquitectos
Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMexico

Cite: "Sōko Restaurant / CAAM Arquitectos" [Sōko Restaurante / CAAM Arquitectos] 11 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028934/soko-restaurant-caam-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

