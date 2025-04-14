Horizon House / InForm

+ 31

Houses • Mornington Peninsula, Australia Architects: InForm

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Timothy Kaye

Design And Built: InForm

Styling: Madeline McFarlane

City: Mornington Peninsula

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. This coastal home maximises its superb position, sitting on the hillside overlooking Port Phillip Bay. The design concept is based on a simple composition, including a central entry hall that separates the large single-storey garage wing from the main two-storey residence.

Upon entry, the impact of the spectacular bay view is suspended until arriving at the open plan living area, that flows out to the terrace, pool and garden, just above the beach. The ground floor also includes the main bedroom, while a games room and three other bedrooms are on the first floor, all enjoying panoramic bay views.

A restrained and robust material palette, appropriate with such proximity to the sea, primarily includes painted brickwork, in the classic Australian beach house vernacular. A formed concrete balcony offers prime outdoor space upstairs and protection to the ground floor, while a timber screen on a steel frame lightly caps the building and filters the western sun.

The interior is calm and mainly neutral, with timber elements adding warmth and a more crafted sensibility. The feature stone and green colour blocking adds contrast and connects the interior to the bay beyond.