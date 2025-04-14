Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Australia
  Horizon House / InForm

Horizon House / InForm

Horizon House / InForm - Exterior Photography, Balcony, ConcreteHorizon House / InForm - Image 3 of 36Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairHorizon House / InForm - Image 5 of 36Horizon House / InForm - More Images+ 31

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Mornington Peninsula, Australia
Horizon House / InForm - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. This coastal home maximises its superb position, sitting on the hillside overlooking Port Phillip Bay. The design concept is based on a simple composition, including a central entry hall that separates the large single-storey garage wing from the main two-storey residence.

Horizon House / InForm - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Image 11 of 36
© Timothy Kaye

Upon entry, the impact of the spectacular bay view is suspended until arriving at the open plan living area, that flows out to the terrace, pool and garden, just above the beach. The ground floor also includes the main bedroom, while a games room and three other bedrooms are on the first floor, all enjoying panoramic bay views.

Horizon House / InForm - Image 30 of 36
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Garden
© Timothy Kaye

A restrained and robust material palette, appropriate with such proximity to the sea, primarily includes painted brickwork, in the classic Australian beach house vernacular. A formed concrete balcony offers prime outdoor space upstairs and protection to the ground floor, while a timber screen on a steel frame lightly caps the building and filters the western sun.

Horizon House / InForm - Image 5 of 36
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Chair
© Timothy Kaye

The interior is calm and mainly neutral, with timber elements adding warmth and a more crafted sensibility. The feature stone and green colour blocking adds contrast and connects the interior to the bay beyond.

Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Image 28 of 36
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Image 31 of 36
© Timothy Kaye
Horizon House / InForm - Image 3 of 36
© Timothy Kaye

Project gallery

About this office
InForm
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia

Cite: "Horizon House / InForm" 14 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

