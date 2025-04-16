Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 2 of 32Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 3 of 32Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, BalconyParticipative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, GlassParticipative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Crolles, France
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 8 of 32
© Laura Lyson

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Isère Valley in Crolles (France), and benefits exceptional views of the Chartreuse and Belledonne mountain ranges. It was initiated by the municipality, a social housing provider, and a group of residents who wanted to design and build a 15-unit housing project (from one-bedroom to four-bedroom duplex), using a sustainable approach.

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 2 of 32
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 24 of 32
Diagram
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Laura Lyson

The project's architecture is the result of a co-design process that was implemented with the future residents through thematic workshops. The building, constructed from a mix of materials (concrete, thermal brick,  wood, etc.) combines a certain compactness and adopts specific features from individual, intermediate, and collective housing. One of the building's distinctive features is its large balconies at each corner, creating bi- and even tri-oriented housing units overlooking all the far-reaching views surrounding the site. Each unit has been individually customized with each resident, down to the size and variation of the facade openings, giving the project a unique and singular identity.

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 15 of 32
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Glass
© Laura Lyson

Accessible by an external staircase, each floor leads to a central common area, designed as an additional living space for the four apartments on the same level. These common areas are equipped with large storage cupboards and shared amenities (washing machines, freezer, etc.) and have been converted by the residents into a reading corner, co-working space, and children's playroom.

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 16 of 32
© Laura Lyson

Some partitions between apartments can be removed for greater future flexibility. A shared common space has been created on the ground floor of the building. It is equipped like a small apartment and can be used as a reception room, meeting room, or to accommodate family or friends. A panoramic rooftop terrace was designed for the residents. It is equipped with a photovoltaic pergola that produces electricity while cooling the building during the hot season.

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 23 of 32
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Laura Lyson
Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 26 of 32
Section

At the foot of the building, green spaces, including a large communal garden with fruit trees, a vegetable garden, and a compost bin, have been provided for residents. Each apartment has at least one bicycle storage room and outdoor wood-frame cellar, as well as outdoor parking.  Rainwater from the roofs is collected and used for watering.

Participative social housing in Crolles / INDY ARCHITECTES - Image 6 of 32
© Laura Lyson

