House of Landes / Maud Caubet Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. In Lit-et-Mixe (Landes, France), nestled in the forest just steps from the ocean, Maud Caubet has recently completed a new project for a private client on a 1,510 m² plot. Designed as an extension of an initial project completed in 2018, this 178 m² (SDP) house (130 m² built in 2018, with an additional 48 m² in 2024) embraces an evolving approach to architecture.

A HOUSE IN THE TREES? Six years after her first intuition, Maud Caubet refines her concept of a home in harmony with its environment. The volumes, construction methods, materials, and finishes all interact with the existing landscape, forming a cohesive ensemble where contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with the natural surroundings. The H-shaped layout is accentuated by a raw concrete staircase leading to a panoramic terrace with an ocean view. From the outset in 2018, Maud Caubet's approach was to integrate the house into its environment, utilizing local resources and embracing the site's existing character.

Built on concrete stilts, the house elevates above the ground, aligning with the verticality of the pine trees while introducing an unexpected contrast within the forest's uniformity. The façades, clad in dark brown-saturated Landes maritime pine, echo the texture of tree bark, reinforcing this continuity. Off-site prefabrication—including timber-frame walls and wood fiber insulation—was carried out by a local carpenter, allowing both the house and its extension to be assembled with minimal site disturbance. By preserving the natural ground, the under-house space remains available for storage or shaded summer comfort, further enhanced by a lap pool discreetly nestled beneath the second volume. The green roof and joineries feature adjustable wooden louvers that filter sunlight while providing privacy.

AN EVOLVING HABITAT - Now comprising two interconnected volumes, the house is designed with future expansions in mind—potentially adding a third or fourth module, reinforcing the concept of a home composed of interlinked spaces. The west volume houses the living room, kitchen, garage, and two bedrooms, with a south-facing terrace shaded by an extended roof overhang. The smaller volume is dedicated to the master suite, featuring a bedroom, dressing room, office, and bathroom, opening onto a west-facing terrace with breathtaking views of the forest.

These two autonomous "cabins" are connected via a sheltered passageway. Inside, the composition, orientation and shape of the rooms are born of use and views, the ambiances are composed with the natural environment outside: water green, dark green, ocean blue, bark brown… These colors extend into the central patio, where the play between interior and exterior elements—accentuated by the wooden cladding—creates a unique atmosphere in every room. And throughout the home, the scent of the ocean lingers in the air.