Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Lithuania
  5. Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio

Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio

Save

Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 43Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 43Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, LightingScience Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 43Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Museums & Exhibit
Lithuania
  • Partners In Charge: Fernando Jerez, Belen Perez de Juan
  • Project Architects: Fernando Jerez, Bradley Millis
  • Executive Architect: Architektų biuras G.Natkevičius ir partneria
  • Architect In Charge: Dominykas Kalmatavičius
  • Façade Engineers: Arup Madrid (Ignacio Fernandez, Fernando Garcia, Jordi Alcaine)
  • Structural Engineering: UAB Planas
  • Country: Lithuania
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 23 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis

Text description provided by the architects. The new Science Island Museum (Mokslo Sala) aims to be the heart of Kaunas' Nemunas Island. Our proposal follows the island's topography to create a deep connection with nature and the city. The roof will feature circular access points that serve as public stages and natural seating areas, allowing the museum to blend seamlessly into the landscape and the park.

Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 2 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 7 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 31 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 43 of 43
Floor Plan and Elevation
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© L.Mykolaitis

The building comprises two main areas: the "Back of the House" and the "Front of the House." Unlike many public buildings, the "Back of the House" is not neglected but rather a space where laboratories and offices also receive natural light and have views of the park.

Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 3 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 21 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 8 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 5 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 11 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis

The design of the building emphasises a continuous connection to the exterior and the climate to foster the understanding of how the building contributes to a comprehensive understanding of Environmental Sciences. This extends beyond the exhibition spaces, providing a holistic experience for visitors who are aware of the light, weather, and seasonal changes as they navigate through the building. This creates a full phenomenological experience, allowing visitors to witness natural phenomena through the building.

Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© L.Mykolaitis

The existing landscape shapes the Innovation Centre, with the roof hosting native vegetation and featuring a sloping and reflective upper disk. This distinctive landmark, capable of reflecting the landscape and natural light into the building and artificial light from the building at night, will serve as a new sun for Kaunas, evidence that Science is always awake, searching for new answers.

Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Exterior Photography
© L.Mykolaitis
Save this picture!
Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio - Image 40 of 43
© L.Mykolaitis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kaunas, Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SMAR Architecture Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitLithuania

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitLithuania
Cite: "Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio" 10 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028903/science-island-museum-smar-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags