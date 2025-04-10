Science Island Museum / SMAR Architecture Studio

+ 38

Partners In Charge: Fernando Jerez, Belen Perez de Juan

Project Architects: Fernando Jerez, Bradley Millis

Executive Architect: Architektų biuras G.Natkevičius ir partneria

Architect In Charge: Dominykas Kalmatavičius

Façade Engineers: Arup Madrid (Ignacio Fernandez, Fernando Garcia, Jordi Alcaine)

Structural Engineering: UAB Planas

Country: Lithuania

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Science Island Museum (Mokslo Sala) aims to be the heart of Kaunas' Nemunas Island. Our proposal follows the island's topography to create a deep connection with nature and the city. The roof will feature circular access points that serve as public stages and natural seating areas, allowing the museum to blend seamlessly into the landscape and the park.

The building comprises two main areas: the "Back of the House" and the "Front of the House." Unlike many public buildings, the "Back of the House" is not neglected but rather a space where laboratories and offices also receive natural light and have views of the park.

The design of the building emphasises a continuous connection to the exterior and the climate to foster the understanding of how the building contributes to a comprehensive understanding of Environmental Sciences. This extends beyond the exhibition spaces, providing a holistic experience for visitors who are aware of the light, weather, and seasonal changes as they navigate through the building. This creates a full phenomenological experience, allowing visitors to witness natural phenomena through the building.

The existing landscape shapes the Innovation Centre, with the roof hosting native vegetation and featuring a sloping and reflective upper disk. This distinctive landmark, capable of reflecting the landscape and natural light into the building and artificial light from the building at night, will serve as a new sun for Kaunas, evidence that Science is always awake, searching for new answers.