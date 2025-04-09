Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects

Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects

Save

Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 2 of 33Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodRavine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodRavine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 5 of 33Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Skurusundet, Sweden
  • Architects: Kolman Boye Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Johan Dehlin
  • Lead Architects: Erik Kolman Janouch, Victor Boye Julebäk
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 7 of 33
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled just northwest of the picturesque Skurusundet strait, this small property posed several challenges for potential buyers envisioning a new house. The site is a deep ravine bordered by cliffs to the east and west, with limited road access. While the elevated crags of the property offer stunning views of the Stockholm port inlet, accessing these heights while adhering to planning regulations and feasible building costs seemed a daunting task.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 5 of 33
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 30 of 33
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Johan Dehlin

Historically, the area around the property was a summer retreat for people of modest means, characterized by small, simple red cottages available for subsidized summer stays. Due to its proximity to Stockholm, most of these cabins have now been replaced by larger, permanent residences. This particular site, however, formerly held a larger structure; evidence of which can be seen in the terraced landscape walls descending through the ravine, ending in a semi-circular fish pond framed by a solid granite wall.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Johan Dehlin

The new house is a strict three-story structure with a compact plan, that leaves a minimal footprint. By partially embedding the building into the existing steep cliffside, the necessary height for an additional story was achieved while simultaneously reducing visual impact. As such, the building incorporates the existing terraces with minimal further changes. The strict division of the timber into horizontal and vertical elements opposes the terrain and lends the relation between the house and the site a strong character.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Johan Dehlin

A central timber stair ties the three floors of the building together and organizes the plan. The bottom floor of the building comprises utility spaces. The middle floor serves as the main entrance floor, holding wardrobes and bedrooms. The fully glazed, open-plan top floor offers striking views of the Stockholm port inlet and is designed for a combined kitchen and living room. Each floor has direct access to different levels of the terraced rock garden outside.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Exterior Photography
© Johan Dehlin

The building uses renewable materials where possible, given the particular characteristics of the site. Where the Saltviga project worked with ennobling off-cuts from floor production, in this project an idea of upgrading raw wood material was tested. Knotty pinewood was turned into knotless pinewood through a select-saw-glue process. The knotty wood was used for invisible interior structural parts, while the carefully selected flawless parts were exposed. As such, the pinewood was turned from an affordable and readily available material into one with more subtle and graceful textural qualities.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects - Image 2 of 33
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kolman Boye Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Ravine House / Kolman Boye Architects" 09 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028886/ravine-house-kolman-boye-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags