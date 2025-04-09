Jackfruit Processing Unit and Community Centre / atArchitecture

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. A government funded Jackfruit processing plant in rural Meghalaya is part of a farmers' cooperative, which serves not just as a space for production and movement of goods but also as a community centre to an isolated populace. The facility takes into consideration the needs of its users, climatic conditions and the realities of the remote location whilst providing an affordable intervention with value added benefits.

A transverse plan is employed to separate the flow of movement while creating an efficient intersection for shared facilities. The building is elevated above the ground and aligned with the road level, leaving the floodplain undisturbed and allowing the site to function during the monsoons. The four wings accommodate the processing of goods, staff access, community hall, and production area. Circulation is planned such that the movement of goods and people are separated from each other. A centrally located admin office aids in passive surveillance, with the public hall opening up to the village fields, strengthening the sense of community among users.

To keep construction costs low, the superstructure is made of steel, which is the cheapest material to transport. Steel also makes the building lighter & more economical, while prefabrication allows for faster and easier construction. The concrete base is built by local craftsmen who are proficient in RCC construction and are valued throughout the country for their skills; they also supervise the entire construction.

Through an emphasis on a participatory and skill development-centric approach, the facility enables local job creation by providing a complete value chain with infrastructure and capacity building for local people. Livelihood promotions for both farming and non-farming villagers are thus supported. Located in a marginalised area of Meghalaya, prone to flooding and earthquakes, the building is designed to be resilient and durable, acting as safe haven for the populace in times of disaster. It additionally serves as a landmark and prototype, giving the community a sense of identity and reflecting their commitment to sustainable development.

The project involves 2 groups: the producer group of farmers who grow fruit and vegetables, and the processor group, a cooperative made up of 50 farmers who add value and provide the link to the market connections. There are about 200 producer groups, each with 20 farmers. The state government funds capacity building and development, while AFISI provides training, business plans, and supply chains. The project creates 100 new jobs & increases the income of over 4000 farmers, 60% of whom are women. It promotes sustainable agricultural practices and supports the local economy. It also houses a community center for these farmers and their families, hosting ethnic, cultural, and recreational events.

The project aims to reduce the wastage of ripe jackfruit, estimated to be worth USD 52 million per season, in the Garo Hills. This amount is recuperated through the production of value-added items from the jackfruit, such as canned food, chips, pickles, and flour. It further highlights the replicable nature of this model through affordability and ease of assembly. Rapid construction of the plant is made possible by the use of prefabricated steel components that are economical, light, and easy to transport and install in remote locations. In addition, local expertise in concrete construction is used, which supports the economy and ensures the longevity of the structure and continued job creation.

The Jackfruit processing unit and community centre promote sustainable agriculture practices. The building is designed to harvest rainwater, reducing the dependency on external sources of water. It is powered by solar energy, reducing its carbon footprint and promoting renewable energy use. The slim footprint and orientation of the structure allow for minimal heat gain from the west while letting in adequate north light and facilitating cross-ventilation. The double-skin construction provides thermal insulation and passive cooling, creating a healthy and sustainable working environment for its users.