World
Father & Bun / Ateleir130

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - More Images+ 24

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Lebanon
  Architects: Atelier130
  Area: 150
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Walid Rashid
  Architecture Concept Design & Execution: Halim Khoriaty, Nathalie Habr, Yara El Hachem
  Interior Design: Mo Al Ghossein
  Landscape Architect: Stephany Khoriaty
  Structure Engineer: Elie Turk
  Mep & Hvac Consultants: Sert Engineers
  Contractor: Betabat
  Project Manager: Manasseh
  Country: Lebanon
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 20 of 29
© Walid Rashid

Text description provided by the architects. This restaurant bar draws its inspiration from a blend of mid-century Manhattan venues, Wes Anderson's whimsical aesthetics, and the refined comfort of high-end American diners. The concept centered around authenticity, nostalgia, and storytelling — with a strong emphasis on raw materials and spatial intimacy.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Walid Rashid

The site presented several constraints early on: a dominant structural column, a challenging mezzanine and stair layout, and a main floor that sat 90cm below street level. Additionally, the landlord placed strict limitations on altering the existing double-height stone wall — a cherished element from the original construction tied to the family's heritage. Ironically, this very wall became the conceptual anchor of the design. Rather than hide it, we celebrated its rawness, allowing it to define the project's material honesty and emotional depth.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Table, Countertop
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass, Countertop
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 27 of 29
Floor Plan
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Shelving, Glass
© Walid Rashid

To support both form and function, the ceiling was left raw, with acoustic foam panels seamlessly integrated to address the issue of echo — an essential yet invisible element designed, produced, and installed by 21dB. Lighting played a key role in defining the spatial atmosphere. Designed and locally produced by PSLAB, the concept focused on technical fixtures that remain unseen — casting focused, theatrical beams that highlight the table and reinforce the gourmet nature of the dining experience.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Lighting, Countertop, Chair
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 28 of 29
Elevation
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Walid Rashid

A clever interplay of cladding and layout helped resolve the limitations of the narrow space. The lower half of the prominent stone wall is clad in wooden paneling that conceals the kitchen, maintaining visual harmony without compromising functionality. Cozy yet precise spatial planning makes the compact footprint feel generous and comfortable.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Chair
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography
© Walid Rashid

Furniture was custom-designed and locally produced, a deliberate choice to support Lebanese artisans in the wake of the economic crisis. Chairs feature a palette of velvety mustard yellow and soft greys, while the bar stools are wrapped in brown leather. Tables are topped in rich green with coffee-toned stainless steel bases, setting the chromatic tone and grounding the eclecticism.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 25 of 29
© Walid Rashid

The unique site condition — with the interior sitting lower than the sidewalk — informed the spatial configuration. Guests descend a staircase to enter the space, greeted by a sculptural bar set at 90cm, aligning with the street level. Built in steel, clad with vertical wood panels, and topped with a green counter, this bar acts as a welcoming, functional artwork.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Chair
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 29 of 29
Section
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 17 of 29
© Walid Rashid
Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Image 19 of 29
© Walid Rashid

From there, two distinct dining areas unfold. Under the mezzanine is a more casual bar zone for drinks and nibbles. Deeper inside, a narrow restaurant area offers intimacy, with seating arranged along three walls. To maximize space efficiency, the layout features continuous benches lining these walls, allowing for a cozy, communal experience without overcrowding. The pièce de résistance is visible even before stepping inside: a double-height mural painted in traditional church techniques, portraying a surreal, debauched party scene — where divine art meets earthly indulgence. The project was designed by Atelier130, in close collaboration with branding strategist and creative director Mo Al Ghossein, ensuring a cohesive narrative between architecture, identity, and atmosphere.

Father & Bun / Ateleir130 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Walid Rashid

Project location

Address: Beirut, Lebanon

Atelier130
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsLebanon
Cite: "Father & Bun / Ateleir130" 15 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028866/father-and-bun-ateleir130> ISSN 0719-8884

