Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio

+ 7

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Mostafa Eissa

General Constructing: SCAS

City: Kafr Nassar

Country: Egypt

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design intention for Beano's GEM was to stay true to the brand while paying homage to our Egyptian heritage and its iconic representation at the GEM. Upon entry, one is taken in awe by the rich brass tree inspired by the Banyan tree that grows on Egyptian soil and is said to make wishes come true. Its aerial roots are beautifully stylized into swirly, delicate folds of perforated brass sheets.

The counter is made of roughly cut Aswani granite, while the lighting is custom-designed and made from our beloved Alabaster that was widely used in Ancient Egypt. In ancient times, the color blue represented the heavens, the dominion of gods, as well as water and the primeval flood, represented here in the custom-made blue glass with the papyrus plants drawn on it.

The cozy neighborhood-café feel was not lost when transported to the GEM, it was simply elevated to match the grandiose and honor of that space. The eclectic feel of matching materials, the color palette, and the delicate modern lines of the furniture were all maintained to ensure a thread of continuity between this and other Beano's branches.