World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Coffee Shop Interiors
  Egypt
  5. Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio

Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio

Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairBeano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Image 3 of 12Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassBeano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, GlassBeano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Coffee Shop Interiors
Kafr Nassar, Egypt
  • Architects: SHEWEKAR Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nour El Refai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  C.Reality Furniture, Ultra Design
  • Lead Architects: Shewekar El Gharably
Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. The design intention for Beano's GEM was to stay true to the brand while paying homage to our Egyptian heritage and its iconic representation at the GEM. Upon entry, one is taken in awe by the rich brass tree inspired by the Banyan tree that grows on Egyptian soil and is said to make wishes come true. Its aerial roots are beautifully stylized into swirly, delicate folds of perforated brass sheets.

Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Image 3 of 12
© Nour El Refai
Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass
© Nour El Refai

The counter is made of roughly cut Aswani granite, while the lighting is custom-designed and made from our beloved Alabaster that was widely used in Ancient Egypt. In ancient times, the color blue represented the heavens, the dominion of gods, as well as water and the primeval flood, represented here in the custom-made blue glass with the papyrus plants drawn on it.

Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Nour El Refai

The cozy neighborhood-café feel was not lost when transported to the GEM, it was simply elevated to match the grandiose and honor of that space. The eclectic feel of matching materials, the color palette, and the delicate modern lines of the furniture were all maintained to ensure a thread of continuity between this and other Beano's branches.

Beano's Café / SHEWEKAR Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Nour El Refai

Project location

Address:Grand Egyptian Museum Commercial Arcades

SHEWEKAR Design Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsEgypt
