Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72

Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Exterior Photography, Balcony, ConcreteQuartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, StairsQuartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopQuartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, BalconyQuartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Buildings
Vienna, Austria
Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
© Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. The building complex consists of the cluster house (feld72) and the cooperative house (transparadiso), which are connected by a commercially used city base zone.

Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Hertha Hurnaus

Offerings for living arrangements outside the traditional family system are a focal point. In addition to apartments, offices, commercial and workshop space, the cluster house offers 3 residential clusters that combine several self-sufficient studios equipped with bathrooms and small kitchens, communal kitchens, and common areas to form a contemporary flatshare community.

Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Stairs
© Hertha Hurnaus
Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Hertha Hurnaus

The city base zone with urban workshop is aimed at entrepreneurs looking for shared use of infrastructures in a communicative and innovative working environment.

Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Hertha Hurnaus

The urban balcony above connects the two buildings and links all uses and functions in a semi-public open space.

Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72 - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Hertha Hurnaus

Project location

Address:Vienna, Austria

feld72
Concrete

