Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72

Architects: feld72
- Area: 3500 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Hertha Hurnaus
- Category: Residential Architecture, Buildings
- Lead Team: feld72 Architekten, transparadiso
- Engineering & Consulting: Erich Röhrer
- City: Vienna
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The building complex consists of the cluster house (feld72) and the cooperative house (transparadiso), which are connected by a commercially used city base zone.
Offerings for living arrangements outside the traditional family system are a focal point. In addition to apartments, offices, commercial and workshop space, the cluster house offers 3 residential clusters that combine several self-sufficient studios equipped with bathrooms and small kitchens, communal kitchens, and common areas to form a contemporary flatshare community.
The city base zone with urban workshop is aimed at entrepreneurs looking for shared use of infrastructures in a communicative and innovative working environment.
The urban balcony above connects the two buildings and links all uses and functions in a semi-public open space.