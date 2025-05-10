Quartiershaus am Stadtbalkon / feld72

+ 6

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building complex consists of the cluster house (feld72) and the cooperative house (transparadiso), which are connected by a commercially used city base zone.

Offerings for living arrangements outside the traditional family system are a focal point. In addition to apartments, offices, commercial and workshop space, the cluster house offers 3 residential clusters that combine several self-sufficient studios equipped with bathrooms and small kitchens, communal kitchens, and common areas to form a contemporary flatshare community.

The city base zone with urban workshop is aimed at entrepreneurs looking for shared use of infrastructures in a communicative and innovative working environment.

The urban balcony above connects the two buildings and links all uses and functions in a semi-public open space.