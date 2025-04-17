Urban Green Island / OpenFields

+ 15

Design Team: Xavier Madden

City: Vienna

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The Summerstage, located in Vienna's Museum Quarter, redefines public space as an evolving platform that adapts to both social and climatic conditions. More than just a stage for performances, it is an inclusive urban island, transforming a previously overlooked transit zone into a welcoming and versatile environment. It serves as a resting place for the homeless, a vibrant gathering spot for diverse communities, and a stage for events ranging from Pride performances and DJ sets to philosophical discussions and literary readings. By fostering coexistence, it challenges conventional urban design, encouraging shared experiences across different social groups.

One of the biggest challenges in realizing the project was the extremely short timeline—only three months for design, development, and construction. To navigate this constraint, we developed a parametric design-to-fabrication system, allowing real-time design updates while automatically generating fabrication drawings for the steel manufacturer. This ensured a seamless transition from concept to realization while maintaining precision and efficiency.

The stage is structured into three distinct zones: an urban garden where fruits and vegetables grow seasonally, inviting public participation; a meadow with tall grasses, offering a sense of nature within the city; and an intimate stage that encourages spontaneous gatherings and performances. By integrating greenery into the urban fabric, the project promotes environmental awareness while enhancing public well-being.

Constructed from a lightweight steel framework combined with wooden elements, the stage was designed for durability and adaptability. Budget constraints influenced the implementation of certain sustainable features, such as solar panels and self-sustaining irrigation, which have been reserved for future upgrades. However, the project successfully demonstrates how modular design and careful material choices can create a lasting impact within limited resources.

The Summerstage embodies an open, flexible design strategy that merges digital precision with traditional craftsmanship. It is not a static object but an evolving structure that fosters interaction, sustainability, and community engagement. By transforming an underutilized plaza into a vibrant space of exchange, it offers an alternative vision for urban resilience—one that prioritizes inclusivity and shared experiences in the heart of the city.