Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Austria
  5. Urban Green Island / OpenFields

Urban Green Island / OpenFields

Save

Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography, StairsUrban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 3 of 20Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior PhotographyUrban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 5 of 20Urban Green Island / OpenFields - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Vienna, Austria
  • Design Team: Xavier Madden
  • City: Vienna
  • Country: Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Flavio Palasciano

Text description provided by the architects. The Summerstage, located in Vienna's Museum Quarter, redefines public space as an evolving platform that adapts to both social and climatic conditions. More than just a stage for performances, it is an inclusive urban island, transforming a previously overlooked transit zone into a welcoming and versatile environment. It serves as a resting place for the homeless, a vibrant gathering spot for diverse communities, and a stage for events ranging from Pride performances and DJ sets to philosophical discussions and literary readings. By fostering coexistence, it challenges conventional urban design, encouraging shared experiences across different social groups.

Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography
© Flavio Palasciano
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 13 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 5 of 20
© Flavio Palasciano

One of the biggest challenges in realizing the project was the extremely short timeline—only three months for design, development, and construction. To navigate this constraint, we developed a parametric design-to-fabrication system, allowing real-time design updates while automatically generating fabrication drawings for the steel manufacturer. This ensured a seamless transition from concept to realization while maintaining precision and efficiency.

Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 7 of 20
© Flavio Palasciano
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 3 of 20
© Flavio Palasciano

The stage is structured into three distinct zones: an urban garden where fruits and vegetables grow seasonally, inviting public participation; a meadow with tall grasses, offering a sense of nature within the city; and an intimate stage that encourages spontaneous gatherings and performances. By integrating greenery into the urban fabric, the project promotes environmental awareness while enhancing public well-being.

Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Flavio Palasciano
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 20 of 20
Elevation B
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 9 of 20
© Flavio Palasciano
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 19 of 20
Elevation A

Constructed from a lightweight steel framework combined with wooden elements, the stage was designed for durability and adaptability. Budget constraints influenced the implementation of certain sustainable features, such as solar panels and self-sustaining irrigation, which have been reserved for future upgrades. However, the project successfully demonstrates how modular design and careful material choices can create a lasting impact within limited resources.

Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography
© Flavio Palasciano
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Image 18 of 20
Elements
Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography
© Flavio Palasciano

The Summerstage embodies an open, flexible design strategy that merges digital precision with traditional craftsmanship. It is not a static object but an evolving structure that fosters interaction, sustainability, and community engagement. By transforming an underutilized plaza into a vibrant space of exchange, it offers an alternative vision for urban resilience—one that prioritizes inclusivity and shared experiences in the heart of the city.

Save this picture!
Urban Green Island / OpenFields - Exterior Photography
© Flavio Palasciano

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Museumsquartier Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OpenFields
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureAustria

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureAustria
Cite: "Urban Green Island / OpenFields" 17 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028857/urban-green-island-openfields> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags