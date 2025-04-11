Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda

Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, WoodTwisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, GlassTwisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 4 of 24Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 5 of 24Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Anzano del Parco, Italy
  • Collaborators: Andrea Tregnago, Nicole Gaia
  • Program: Transformation of a modernist building
  • Windows: Caimi Ermanno
  • Architectural Materials: Materia 2.0
  • City: Anzano del Parco
  • Country: Italy
© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 4 of 24
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The villa was built in the late 1960s with features that take inspiration from modernist architecture: pure volumes, compact shape, and typical materials of the period. Contemporary living needs have required the transformation of the villa into new apartments and energy efficiency works.

© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass
© Simone Bossi
Section
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 21 of 24
Section
© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Simone Bossi

The intervention on the shell led to redefining hierarchies in the building's facades, working on solids and voids that emphasize the power of volumes and the rotation between the two levels.

© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simone Bossi

The works in the interiors involve the design of two new apartments, where the living areas are oriented toward the pre-alpine lakes and the more intimate rooms toward the garden.

© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 14 of 24
© Simone Bossi

The chromatic choice is reduced to two colors: green, characterized by a smooth and continuous texture in continuity with the surrounding colors, and grey, which is emphasized by a material finish that highlights the volumetric subtractions. The chromatic synthesis involves every part of the building: floors, walls, windows, and doors, with the exception of the acid-yellow doors that characterize the entrances to the apartments. Yellow and green are used to characterize the main furnishing elements of the apartments, which are floored with strips of solid oak wood.

© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 13 of 24
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 12 of 24
© Simone Bossi
Conceptual Plan
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 23 of 24
Conceptual Plan

The design process ends with a site-specific artistic intervention on the large terrace overlooking Lago di Alserio, which is accessible only to those who live in the house. The project enhances the existing building, defining a language that involves interiors and exteriors in a continuous experience.

Save this picture!
Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda - Image 15 of 24
Courtesy of Stefano Larotonda

Project gallery

See allShow less
