Twisted House / Stefano Larotonda

+ 19

Collaborators: Andrea Tregnago, Nicole Gaia

Program: Transformation of a modernist building

Windows: Caimi Ermanno

Architectural Materials: Materia 2.0

City: Anzano del Parco

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The villa was built in the late 1960s with features that take inspiration from modernist architecture: pure volumes, compact shape, and typical materials of the period. Contemporary living needs have required the transformation of the villa into new apartments and energy efficiency works.

The intervention on the shell led to redefining hierarchies in the building's facades, working on solids and voids that emphasize the power of volumes and the rotation between the two levels.

The works in the interiors involve the design of two new apartments, where the living areas are oriented toward the pre-alpine lakes and the more intimate rooms toward the garden.

The chromatic choice is reduced to two colors: green, characterized by a smooth and continuous texture in continuity with the surrounding colors, and grey, which is emphasized by a material finish that highlights the volumetric subtractions. The chromatic synthesis involves every part of the building: floors, walls, windows, and doors, with the exception of the acid-yellow doors that characterize the entrances to the apartments. Yellow and green are used to characterize the main furnishing elements of the apartments, which are floored with strips of solid oak wood.

The design process ends with a site-specific artistic intervention on the large terrace overlooking Lago di Alserio, which is accessible only to those who live in the house. The project enhances the existing building, defining a language that involves interiors and exteriors in a continuous experience.