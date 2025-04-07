Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio

Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio

Save

Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, TableSoil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 3 of 24Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 4 of 24Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, LightingSoil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: axialstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Widi
  • Lead Architects: Ferdy Tan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Andreas Widi

Text description provided by the architects. Sand and Soil Villa, located in Jogjakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, is a harmonious blend of contemporary design and nature, thoughtfully crafted to embrace the region's tropical climate. Emphasizing simplicity, comfort, and sustainability. The villa features natural materials and open spaces that seamlessly integrate with the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography
© Andreas Widi

The villa's architecture is thoughtfully designed to respond to the tropical climate, maximizing natural light and ventilation through strategically placed openings. The dining room on the ground floor and the bedrooms on the first floor are bathed in sunlight during the day, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. To further enhance its connection with nature, the design integrates lush gardens and a koi pond, fostering a tranquil ambiance. The soothing sound of flowing water enriches the villa's serene environment.

Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Table
© Andreas Widi
Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 3 of 24
© Andreas Widi
Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 24 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 4 of 24
© Andreas Widi

As you step into Sand and Soil Villa, you are immediately welcomed by the soothing presence of the koi pond, its rippling waters reflecting the beauty of the surroundings. To the left, the living and dining areas unfold in an open-concept layout, allowing for seamless interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces. Just beyond, a sleek staircase leads to the upper level, offering effortless access to the private quarters while maintaining the villa's airy and spacious ambiance.

Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Andreas Widi

The ground floor serves as a vibrant social hub, housing a pantry, dining area, one bedroom, and a service space. In contrast, the first floor is dedicated to privacy and relaxation, featuring two bedrooms and bathrooms, offering a tranquil escape for rest and rejuvenation.

Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 16 of 24
© Andreas Widi
Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Andreas Widi

Beyond aesthetics, Sand and Soil Villa prioritizes sustainability and energy efficiency. Thoughtfully designed to adapt to its tropical setting, it incorporates eco-friendly features and energy-efficient appliances, minimizing environmental impact while maintaining a sense of luxury. Seamlessly blending modern elegance with nature, Sand and Soil Villa is more than a residence; it is a sanctuary that nourishes both body and soul.

Save this picture!
Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio - Image 19 of 24
© Andreas Widi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
axialstudio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Soil and Sand Villa / axialstudio" 07 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028835/soil-and-sand-villa-axialstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags