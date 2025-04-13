Circular Pavilion / Fabian A. Wagner + Wiss. Ass. Louise Daussy + Hochschule Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences

+ 22

Funding: Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences, German Academy Rome Villa Massimo, The Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, University of Stuttgart, BDA Baden-Württemberg, Adler-Werk Lackfabrik Johann Berghofer GmbH & Co. KG, Peter Schlecht GmbH

Students: Lisa Marie Eckardt, Sophie Elsässer, Jule Wagenbrenner, Jennifer Weyand, Svenja Götz, Milena Woitsch, Marlene Herold, Helena Walther, Winnie Steiner, Gizem Yöndemli, Julia Kreuker, Annabell Arzt, Malte Lehmann

City: Academy Garden Stuttgart

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The circular pavilion was developed by students at Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences using components from the Black Pavilion at the Villa Massimo in Rome. The similarity of the components and the simplicity of the joints of the Black Pavilion allows the panels and squared timbers to be reused immediately. A new circular pavilion was designed from these components and erected as part of a design-build teaching project in the Academy Garden in front of the New Palace in Stuttgart. The pavilion was exhibited as part of the Summer of the Arts, served as a venue for the BDA's exchange of ideas with Karin Sander, Max Zitzelsberger and Fabian A. Wagner and offered a protected space in the Akademiegarten that citizens could appropriate.

In keeping with the symmetrical layout of the palace complex, the pavilion was placed in a basic geometric shape - the circle - in the center in front of the New Palace. In order to counteract the spaciousness of the Academy Gardens and create an appropriate atmosphere for the intended uses, an upwardly open space was designed that hides the pedestrian level and thus makes it possible to experience the park and the New Palace from a new perspective. In order for the pavilion to exude a certain presence in front of the massive palace complex, an attempt was made to create as large a space as possible from the few components.

The circular pavilion shows how architecture can be positioned in the public space and thus offers all citizens the opportunity to participate, communicate and exchange ideas. The open, circular space is intended to serve various usage scenarios. With a diameter of eight meters, it offers space for up to 30 people. For the BDA Wechselgespräch, a pillar was erected in the middle of the circle to which the necessary technology was attached. This column was symbolically placed in the center of the circle - a totem for technology where visitors and speakers can gather around. While the small platforms served as seating for the speakers during lectures, they can be arranged into a large table for other uses - such as a picnic or a performance in a circle. The stage elements can also be stacked to create a Podium for readings. The spatial and visual boundaries of the circle also create a place of peace and quiet, protected from prying eyes. The circle is thus both a place of retreat and a meeting place.

The construction is based on a repeating module that forms a circle when arranged in a row. The structural timbers were screwed together using maritime pine boards. The roof panels of the black pavilion were attached horizontally to the upper ends of the wooden uprights. The round holes in the roof panels were positioned at eye level to allow directional views and vistas. The roof panels of the circular section of the Black Pavilion were also installed. With the quarter circle pointing upwards, these allow views towards the Landtag and Stadtpalais. Pointing downwards, they mark the entrance.

Both the construction and dismantling of the individual components had to be taken into account at the planning stage. The junctions were planned to be easily accessible, inspectable and removable. To ensure this, all connection points were produced using screw connections. The construction was carried out at various levels using simple pincer connections and wooden nail plates."Wet connections" such as gluing or grouting were avoided in the interests of circularity. The anchoring in the ground was micro-invasive using ground nails or ground screws, which were attached with ropes to the base points of the rafters or uprights.

When designing the circular pavilion, the students reversed the classic design process: a new structure was developed from the existing one. This design methodology contributes to the success of the building turnaround. We can only conserve resources if we learn to reuse what already exists. No components had to be sawn or destroyed for the circular pavilion - all parts were used in their original dimensions. The circle is simple and modular so that it can be erected by the students without any tools. The connections were made with wooden nail plates and are easily accessible and revisable.

While the architectural discourse of recent years has focused primarily on robustness, durability and the decomplexification of construction, this approach pursues the goal of designing buildings in such a way that they can be repaired and dismantled.