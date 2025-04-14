Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G

+ 9

Houses • Portugal Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Delvaux

Lead Architects: Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala-Bril, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta

Rigger: Nuno Matos

Structures: Gepectrofa

Installations: Engineer GPIC / GET / Amplitude acoustics

Landscape Design: Global Arquitectura Paisagista

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located next to the main access road of an agricultural property and serves a dual purpose: to store vehicles and serve as a residence for the property's caretaker. This small building replaces an auxiliary structure on the estate that collapsed irreparably. The footprint, volume, and roof material (ceramic tiles) are characteristics inherited, by regulation, from the building it replaces.

The volume combines, under a single roof, two independent elements without internal communication, each at a different level: a garage, open to the north, and a residence, open to the south, which functions as a single-story home.

Starting from a predetermined volume, the structure is optimized to create a garage with a large opening and no columns: the north facade of the upper level acts as a large beam, while the side facades stiffen its ends. This self-supporting shell is complemented by a lightweight wooden structure, supported by a large pillar that divides the light on the south facade and also houses the chimney.

The project incorporates, in addition to the tiled roof, characteristic elements that link it to the architectural language of other buildings on the estate, such as the expressive chimney and the windows facing north, whose dimensions are identical to those of the other houses in the complex.