World
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G

Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
  • Lead Architects: Jonathan Arnabat, Jordi Ayala-Bril, Aitor Fuentes, Igor Urdampilleta
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located next to the main access road of an agricultural property and serves a dual purpose: to store vehicles and serve as a residence for the property's caretaker. This small building replaces an auxiliary structure on the estate that collapsed irreparably. The footprint, volume, and roof material (ceramic tiles) are characteristics inherited, by regulation, from the building it replaces.

Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Maxime Delvaux
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Maxime Delvaux
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

The volume combines, under a single roof, two independent elements without internal communication, each at a different level: a garage, open to the north, and a residence, open to the south, which functions as a single-story home. 

Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Delvaux
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 14 of 14
Section

Starting from a predetermined volume, the structure is optimized to create a garage with a large opening and no columns: the north facade of the upper level acts as a large beam, while the side facades stiffen its ends. This self-supporting shell is complemented by a lightweight wooden structure, supported by a large pillar that divides the light on the south facade and also houses the chimney.

 

Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 4 of 14
© Maxime Delvaux
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 10 of 14
© Maxime Delvaux
Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Image 11 of 14
© Maxime Delvaux

The project incorporates, in addition to the tiled roof, characteristic elements that link it to the architectural language of other buildings on the estate, such as the expressive chimney and the windows facing north, whose dimensions are identical to those of the other houses in the complex.

Guardhouse and Garage in a Recreational Estate / ARQUITECTURA-G - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Maxime Delvaux

ARQUITECTURA-G
Top #Tags