The Singapore EDITION and Boulevard 88 / Safdie Architects

Lead Team: Moshe Safdie, Charu Kokate, Jaron Lubin

Design Team: Benjy Lee, Dan Lee, David Foxe, Florence Thonney, Hanna Jin, Howard Bloom, Jeremy Schwartz, Seunghyun Kim

Architecture Office: DP Architects

Civil Consultants: Meinhardt

Country: Singapore

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a prime site near Orchard Road, Singapore's famed shopping district, this development combines Boulevard 88—a pair of luxury residential towers—and EDITION Singapore—a limited brand, global boutique hotel. The design carefully organizes and layers spaces to create a range of environments that maximize the potential of the tight site and elevate the guest and resident experiences.

A lushly planted sunken garden is an organizing element of the design. Surrounded by the hotel on three sides, this secluded oasis both joins and separates the hotel and residential towers. The upper levels of the hotel overlook the courtyard, while lower-level public amenities have direct access to the garden, so guests can mingle between inside and outdoors.

A skybridge on the ninth story of the hotel slips through the void between the towers. A ribbon of blue and green, it features a 50-meter swimming pool, sun deck, and outdoor bar and lounge amidst lush greenery and mature trees. Swimmers can enjoy surreal views of the garden courtyard below through an underwater acrylic oculus on the pool floor. From below, courtyard dwellers can catch glimpses of swimmers kicking by.

The residential towers are lifted high above Orchard Boulevard on tall columns so that even the lower floors hover above the hotel. Each residence features spacious tree-planted balconies, which are staggered across the façade to enhance privacy and provide connections with the sky. A spacious Skypark packed with amenities links the 28-story residential towers.

Residents can take in spectacular views of the city from interior and exterior lounge spaces or the infinity pool, which extends the full length of the Skypark and overlooks the hotel courtyard below. Four penthouse apartments occupy the bridge truss structure that supports the Skypark. Each of these features a private plunge pool that offers a unique perspective on the city.¬