Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Dinh House / Story Architecture

Dinh House / Story Architecture

Save

Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteDinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, KitchenDinh House / Story Architecture - Image 4 of 28Dinh House / Story Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDinh House / Story Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  203
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lonton Studio
  • Lead Architects: Nguyễn Kava
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lonton Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Homeowner After many years of living in a high-rise apartment in a luxury apartment building, the homeowner is now old, has many memories, and needs more family and neighbor connections than utility services. Therefore, the homeowner returned to the old neighborhood where he used to live, bought land, and built a house so that he could live with his older siblings who are living alone. The design meets the convenience of interior items that only help the homeowner with physical needs. Because the homeowner is also old and has very high spiritual needs, I designed and focused on the experience of space and light so that the homeowner can clearly feel reality and can go deeper into his inner self.

Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete, Countertop
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Image 25 of 28
First and Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Lonton Studio

Dinh House is inspired by the experience of camping in the forest. Standing in the middle of a majestic forest with cliffs, there are 2 cliffs close together creating a gap of light, the space seems to be sucked into it. People's eyes always look at that gap of light with curiosity and raise questions about human existence. The small and short-lived existence of humans before the flow of space and time.

Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Image 4 of 28
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Lonton Studio
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Image 26 of 28
Third Floor Plan and Roof Plan
Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography
© Lonton Studio

The house is a hollow rectangular block. Inside are 2 cylindrical blocks in front and behind supporting the roof, combined with 2 light and wind slots designed throughout the two sides of the house. The wall and the cylindrical block create a light slot. The light passes through this light slot into the space inside the house, and the light shines on the 2 cylindrical blocks. The space seems to be curved according to the block and sucked into those light slots and returned as rays of light radiating into the house, evoking many emotions of excitement and hope like rays of light at the end of the tunnel.

Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Lonton Studio

The light slot is also a place to get wind with the front and back folding doors that can be customized to actively open and close actively to serve the convection task for the building. The interior is simply designed, hidden close to the wall, making room for the presence of space and light, helping the homeowner experience reality more clearly and appreciate life more, about the existence of themselves and their loved ones in the last years of life.

Save this picture!
Dinh House / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Arch, Concrete
© Lonton Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Story Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Dinh House / Story Architecture" 05 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028736/dinh-house-story-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags