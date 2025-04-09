Inouï Collective Housing / A6A

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The right side of the Garonne, between couture and transition. Couture, because it is about linking two neighborhoods, the Bastide with its streets of shops and Deschamps with its new housing operations and generous public spaces.

Due to its location, this project is a link that unites these two universes, it weaves links with current uses and integrates into an existing urban fabric. Transition, both formal and ecological, we seek continuity with the past while adapting to current needs. The shops capable of low height are followed by the frames of customizable apartments. The stone city rubs shoulders with limestone concrete.

We have imagined modular housing, designed for the greatest flexibility and evolution over time, where the inhabitant chooses his way of living in society as in privacy.