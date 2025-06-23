Volumes Capables Collective Housing / A6A

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

"Giving freedom in ways of living means giving perspective and openness to residents. It enables optimistic relationships with society and the world. » Youssef Tohmé. In the new Brazza district, we are building two scalable housing complexes. To prevent families from fleeing to the distant outskirts, this operation initiated by the City of Bordeaux leads us to construct on large areas, at very controlled costs.