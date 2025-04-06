Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi

Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi

Save
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair
© Alessandro Fagioli

Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairAlica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Lighting, TableAlica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, ChairAlica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Bathroom, TableAlica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Studio Etienne Bastormagi
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessandro Fagioli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferm Living, USM, Ahmed Amer, Cole & Cinder, FLOS, Gray Gardens, Kann Design, Local Industries, Magda Jugo, Muller van Severen, Post Industrial Crafts, Shim seungyeon, Studio Etienne Bastormagi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Alessandro Fagioli

Text description provided by the architects. When the owner of the farm-to-table eatery and bakery decided to launch its first flagship in the Port de la Mer development in Jumeirah, Dubai, Beirut-based studio Etienne Bastormagi was contacted to lead the architectural design. The studio spearheaded the project with a series of strategic collaborations, bringing together regional designers and artists, opening conversations about the land, contextuality, materiality, and what it means to be inspired by the local culture. This collective aimed to create a local aesthetic that would align with the eatery's concept. Using natural materials such as wood, paper, and leather, the eatery's overarching aesthetic was guided by earthy tones and colors reflecting the locally sourced menu.

Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alessandro Fagioli
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Image 22 of 30
Plan
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alessandro Fagioli
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting
© Alessandro Fagioli
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography
© Alessandro Fagioli

The brief was to design and encompass an open, inviting bakery and eatery area to showcase the warmth of baking, along with wireframe furniture designed to capture the abundant sun, allowing the space to be designed by beautiful geometries through natural light, making it a gathering place for visitors. The architect's vision was to focus on the art of craftsmanship, from baking to ceramics, and celebrate local handcrafted pieces. The eatery's commitment to slow living is embodied in the thoughtful, tactile experience of the space, encouraging guests to savor not just the food but the entire atmosphere of mindfulness and deliberate simplicity.

Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Alessandro Fagioli
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Alessandro Fagioli
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Image 23 of 30
Axonometric view
Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography
© Alessandro Fagioli

Ahmed Amer on the artwork of the space entitled "Roots" – "the eatery drawings celebrate the harmony between nature, land, and human effort. Made on recycled paper, they reflect the beauty of harvesting grains and the passion behind organic growth."

Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Alessandro Fagioli

Post Industrial Crafts on Alica's special commission of hanging pendant and wall unit lightings – The "Super Simple Lamp" exemplifies Post Industrial Crafts' commitment to a circular economy. This scone, custom-designed for the Bakery/Eatery in collaboration with Studio Etienne Bastormagi, showcases the harmonious intersection of design and sustainability. Crafted from 100% recycled plastic and 3D printed using our large-arm robot, it demonstrates PIC's dedication to eco-conscious manufacturing.

Save this picture!
Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table
© Alessandro Fagioli

About this office
Studio Etienne Bastormagi
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignUnited Arab Emirates

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Alica Bakery / Studio Etienne Bastormagi" 06 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028718/alica-bakery-studio-etienne-bastormagi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags