Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Greece
  5. Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

Save

Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior PhotographyModen Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailModen Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopModen Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Countertop, ChairModen Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Coffee Shop
Greece
  • Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bespoke Made
  • Lead Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighbourhood of Pagrati in central Athens, Moden Café occupies a ground-floor space within a 1970s building. Named after the original pastry workshop just a few doors down, the café pays homage to its roots while embracing a contemporary design ethos.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Lorenzo Zandri

The space has been created to celebrate the artistry of pastries and the ritual of coffee making. The design fosters warmth and calmness, and tries to seamlessly blend the café to the neighbourhood. Bespoke elements, crafted from scratch, contribute to create an inviting environment for the visitors.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Countertop, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri
Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Lorenzo Zandri

The aesthetic is defined by clean lines and neutral tones, creating a monochromatic overall atmosphere. Textured floors and walls aim to recall the sense of dough and flour, brining warmth and a sense of familiarity to the interior. Bespoke inox and oak benches and seating, have been designed to showcase the products.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Image 18 of 23
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair, Countertop
© Lorenzo Zandri

At the centre of the space, the Kitchen and bar form a central focal point, designed as an open stage where pastry serving and coffee making become a performance – celebrating craftmanship through transparency. Seating is arranged around the perimeter, with benches lining three sides of the rectangular layout, drawing attention inward and encouraging interaction.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail
© Lorenzo Zandri

A fully open custom made façade blurs the line between interior and exterior, filling the space with natural light and connecting it seamlessly to the cityscape.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Interior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Moden Café invites visitors to embrace presence. The design, natural light, and materials come together to create a peaceful atmosphere. Every detail is crafted to foster simplicity, offering a serene setting for both the mind and the senses.

Save this picture!
Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects - Image 13 of 23
© Lorenzo Zandri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopGreece

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopGreece
Cite: "Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects" 08 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028695/moden-cafe-georgios-apostolopoulos-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags