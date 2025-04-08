Moden Café / Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

+ 18

Coffee Shop • Greece Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lorenzo Zandri

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bespoke Made

Lead Architects: Georgios Apostolopoulos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighbourhood of Pagrati in central Athens, Moden Café occupies a ground-floor space within a 1970s building. Named after the original pastry workshop just a few doors down, the café pays homage to its roots while embracing a contemporary design ethos.

The space has been created to celebrate the artistry of pastries and the ritual of coffee making. The design fosters warmth and calmness, and tries to seamlessly blend the café to the neighbourhood. Bespoke elements, crafted from scratch, contribute to create an inviting environment for the visitors.

The aesthetic is defined by clean lines and neutral tones, creating a monochromatic overall atmosphere. Textured floors and walls aim to recall the sense of dough and flour, brining warmth and a sense of familiarity to the interior. Bespoke inox and oak benches and seating, have been designed to showcase the products.

At the centre of the space, the Kitchen and bar form a central focal point, designed as an open stage where pastry serving and coffee making become a performance – celebrating craftmanship through transparency. Seating is arranged around the perimeter, with benches lining three sides of the rectangular layout, drawing attention inward and encouraging interaction.

A fully open custom made façade blurs the line between interior and exterior, filling the space with natural light and connecting it seamlessly to the cityscape.

Moden Café invites visitors to embrace presence. The design, natural light, and materials come together to create a peaceful atmosphere. Every detail is crafted to foster simplicity, offering a serene setting for both the mind and the senses.