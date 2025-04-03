Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners

+ 29

Design Team: Yeongwoo Son, Seongyeol Lee, Narae Yang

Building Area: A lot 197.53㎡ / B lot 196.32㎡

Gross Floor Area: A lot 286.24㎡ / B lot 283.86㎡

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cafe Rosemary is located next to the Daewang Reservoir in Sangjeok-dong, Seongnam-si. It consists of two buildings of approximately 285㎡ on two floors, and the middle staircase is responsible for crossing the two buildings vertically and horizontally. As can be seen from the location of the stairs, the two buildings were divided by legal regulations, and the flow and connection of space was organically created like a spiral structure of DNA connecting the four spaces on the two floors and the rooftop space on the original two sites. For this purpose, six spaces are connected.

Each space was planned to be as exposed as possible to the view of the Daewang Reservoir in front of the building and the forest of Inreungsan Mountain in the back. In order to maximize the space's intrusion into the nature of the front and back, the size of the surface facing the view was maximized through the curve of the façade, and the space was created to create a spatial effect like a pavilion that naturally intrudes into nature.

The view frames of the secondary view formed in this way are structured in the form of a curved ceiling that matches the exterior of the building and a pillar with the ceiling flowing down. It is a curved surface on the elevation along with a curve on the plane and is a curved surface without changes in interior and exterior materials. A single internal space shape was created.

The exterior of the Rosemary Cafe is an extension of the interior space, with three layers of curved balconies stacked on top of each other. It is a feature of the site located between nature, where the architectural context of the city is not connected, and the curved Daewang Reservoir and the sky of Cheonggyesan Mountain and Inreungsan Mountain. Between the lines created by the lines, we attempted to adapt them to the land context by borrowing the crystal glass curtain wall that reflects the transparent characteristics of water and the motif of layered fog clouds over the mountains.

The space was planned as a leisure space where the public can enjoy nature, and the space where people can enjoy nature by climbing up the pavilion omits functional requirements beyond an empty space thrown into nature.