World
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Balcony

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
South Korea
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography
© Namsun Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Cafe Rosemary is located next to the Daewang Reservoir in Sangjeok-dong, Seongnam-si. It consists of two buildings of approximately 285㎡ on two floors, and the middle staircase is responsible for crossing the two buildings vertically and horizontally.  As can be seen from the location of the stairs, the two buildings were divided by legal regulations, and the flow and connection of space was organically created like a spiral structure of DNA connecting the four spaces on the two floors and the rooftop space on the original two sites. For this purpose, six spaces are connected.

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Handrail
© Namsun Lee

Each space was planned to be as exposed as possible to the view of the Daewang Reservoir in front of the building and the forest of Inreungsan Mountain in the back.  In order to maximize the space's intrusion into the nature of the front and back, the size of the surface facing the view was maximized through the curve of the façade, and the space was created to create a spatial effect like a pavilion that naturally intrudes into nature.

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 34 of 34
Section
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 18 of 34
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 9 of 34
© Namsun Lee

The view frames of the secondary view formed in this way are structured in the form of a curved ceiling that matches the exterior of the building and a pillar with the ceiling flowing down. It is a curved surface on the elevation along with a curve on the plane and is a curved surface without changes in interior and exterior materials. A single internal space shape was created.

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room, Column
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 30 of 34
Plan - 1st floor
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Namsun Lee

The exterior of the Rosemary Cafe is an extension of the interior space, with three layers of curved balconies stacked on top of each other. It is a feature of the site located between nature, where the architectural context of the city is not connected, and the curved Daewang Reservoir and the sky of Cheonggyesan Mountain and Inreungsan Mountain. Between the lines created by the lines, we attempted to adapt them to the land context by borrowing the crystal glass curtain wall that reflects the transparent characteristics of water and the motif of layered fog clouds over the mountains.

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 26 of 34
© Namsun Lee
Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Image 24 of 34
© Namsun Lee

The space was planned as a leisure space where the public can enjoy nature, and the space where people can enjoy nature by climbing up the pavilion omits functional requirements beyond an empty space thrown into nature.

Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Namsun Lee

Chiasmus Partners
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea

Cite: "Rose Mary Cafe / Chiasmus Partners" 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

