House Requena / Sommet

+ 31

Houses • Bolivia Architects: Sommet

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 646 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Paul Renaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Aluminier , Knauf , Ramon Soler , VASA Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez, Mariano Donoso Rea, María Inés El-Hage Guaristi, Sandra Molteni Moreno

Category: Houses

Structures: Fernando Aragón

Hydrosanitary Design: Federico Ferrufino

Electrical Design: Reynaldo Cabrera

Country: Bolivia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Requena house is located in a gated community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Its implementation responds to the conditions of the terrain, characterized by a steep slope and abundant vegetation, aspects that determine both its spatial organization and its material expression. The social area is located on the highest level of the site, resting on the first floor volume. This arrangement guarantees the best views for the most permanent spaces, framing the treetops and establishing a privileged relationship with the landscape. In turn, the roof of the lower volume is conceived as an accessible terrace, configuring a patio in height that reinforces the continuity between the house and its natural surroundings.