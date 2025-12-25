Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House Requena / Sommet

House Requena / Sommet

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bolivia
  Architects: Sommet
  Area: 646
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Aluminier, Knauf, Ramon Soler, VASA
  Lead Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Erika Peinado Vaca Diez, Mariano Donoso Rea, María Inés El-Hage Guaristi, Sandra Molteni Moreno
  • Category: Houses
  Structures: Fernando Aragón
  Hydrosanitary Design: Federico Ferrufino
  Electrical Design: Reynaldo Cabrera
  Country: Bolivia
House Requena / Sommet - Exterior Photography
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The Requena house is located in a gated community on the outskirts of Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Its implementation responds to the conditions of the terrain, characterized by a steep slope and abundant vegetation, aspects that determine both its spatial organization and its material expression. The social area is located on the highest level of the site, resting on the first floor volume. This arrangement guarantees the best views for the most permanent spaces, framing the treetops and establishing a privileged relationship with the landscape. In turn, the roof of the lower volume is conceived as an accessible terrace, configuring a patio in height that reinforces the continuity between the house and its natural surroundings.

Sommet
Residential Architecture, Houses, Bolivia
"House Requena / Sommet" 25 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

