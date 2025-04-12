Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen

+ 36

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Meraki Studios is a small boutique hotel nestled in the central mountains of Crete, where ancient olive trees populate the terraced landscape. Its architectural essence lies in the simplicity, with a concrete skeleton forming the basic structure. This exposed frame acts as a three-dimensional grid that adapts seamlessly to the sloping landscape, mimicking the materiality of a manipulated rock: It is built with the materiality of a rock, but cut orthogonally.

The buildings are crafted from locally sourced stone, known for its cooling properties, offering natural shelter from the Mediterranean sun. Over time, lichen will grow onto the structures, further integrating them with the landscape.

Meraki Studios features six unique apartments of varying sizes, each designed to face the valley, almost cave-like, enclosed on one side but open to panoramic views of the valley and rocky mountain tops on the other. The apartments balance comfort and functionality, with small kitchens allowing guests to cook and enjoy days in complete seclusion. Interiors stay cool during the hot summer, providing a refuge after a day of exploration. The seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living is enhanced by pergolas and shutters, offering shaded areas as the sun's position and temperature change throughout the day.

The surrounding garden is a verdant paradise, filled with old olive trees, a small forest, and open meadows. Various terraces throughout the garden offer different experiences: one has a pool built into the existing stone walls, while others provide panoramic views of the former agricultural landscape, or quiet corners sheltered by ancient stone.

"Meraki" translates to passion, reflecting the spirit of local gastronomy and the dedication required to live in this beautiful yet harsh environment. At Meraki Studios, every detail is crafted with care and appreciation for the natural and cultural richness of Crete, Greece.