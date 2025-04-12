Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior PhotographyMeraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamMeraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassMeraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteMeraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Greece
  • Architects: Sigurd Larsen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kkrom Services
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Meraki Studios is a small boutique hotel nestled in the central mountains of Crete, where ancient olive trees populate the terraced landscape. Its architectural essence lies in the simplicity, with a concrete skeleton forming the basic structure. This exposed frame acts as a three-dimensional grid that adapts seamlessly to the sloping landscape, mimicking the materiality of a manipulated rock: It is built with the materiality of a rock, but cut orthogonally.

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Image 39 of 41
Ground Floor Plan
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
The buildings are crafted from locally sourced stone, known for its cooling properties, offering natural shelter from the Mediterranean sun. Over time, lichen will grow onto the structures, further integrating them with the landscape.

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Image 40 of 41
Middle Floor Plan
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Image 9 of 41
Meraki Studios features six unique apartments of varying sizes, each designed to face the valley, almost cave-like, enclosed on one side but open to panoramic views of the valley and rocky mountain tops on the other. The apartments balance comfort and functionality, with small kitchens allowing guests to cook and enjoy days in complete seclusion. Interiors stay cool during the hot summer, providing a refuge after a day of exploration. The seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living is enhanced by pergolas and shutters, offering shaded areas as the sun's position and temperature change throughout the day.

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Image 41 of 41
Upper Floor Plan
Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography
The surrounding garden is a verdant paradise, filled with old olive trees, a small forest, and open meadows. Various terraces throughout the garden offer different experiences: one has a pool built into the existing stone walls, while others provide panoramic views of the former agricultural landscape, or quiet corners sheltered by ancient stone.

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography, Column
"Meraki" translates to passion, reflecting the spirit of local gastronomy and the dedication required to live in this beautiful yet harsh environment. At Meraki Studios, every detail is crafted with care and appreciation for the natural and cultural richness of Crete, Greece.

Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography
Sigurd Larsen
GlassConcrete

Hospitality ArchitectureHotelsGreece

Cite: "Meraki Hotel / Sigurd Larsen" 12 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028626/meraki-hotel-sigurd-larsen> ISSN 0719-8884

