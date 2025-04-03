Meraki House / Sigurd Larsen

+ 27

Houses • Greece Architects: Sigurd Larsen

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kkrom Services

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: COCO-MAT

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Meraki House is built on the property of the Meraki Hotel. Further up the hill from the guest house, a separate building is made for the hosting family with a cosy breakfast terrace for the guests. The house is set on a plateau among old olive trees, this building offers spectacular views through the trees.

The lower level centers around an inner courtyard, blending spaces for both the family and the guests. The upper level, perched above the trees, provides a 360° view of the surrounding mountains, nestled in the central mountains of Crete, where ancient olive trees populate the terraced landscape.

Its architectural essence lies in the simplicity, with a concrete skeleton forming the basic structure. This exposed frame acts as a three-dimensional grid that adapts seamlessly to the sloping landscape, mimicking the materiality of a manipulated rock: It is built with the materiality of a rock, but cut orthogonally. The building is crafted from locally sourced stone, known for its cooling properties, offering natural shelter from the Mediterranean sun. Over time, lichen will grow onto the structures, further integrating them with the landscape.

The seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living is enhanced by pergolas and shutters, offering shaded areas as the sun's position and temperature change throughout the day.

The surrounding garden is a verdant paradise, filled with old olive trees, a small forest, and open meadows. "Meraki" translates to passion, reflecting the spirit of local gastronomy and the dedication required to live in this beautiful yet harsh environment. At Meraki Studios, every detail is crafted with care and appreciation for the natural and cultural richness of Crete, Greece.