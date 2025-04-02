Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21

Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21

Save

Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, GardenMachikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, GardenMachikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, BeamMachikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, WoodMachikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kagamigahara city, Japan
  • Architects: Plan21
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1395
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Ueda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography
© Akira Ueda

Text description provided by the architects. A single house alone cannot create a rich living environment. The Machikado Project is a project that aims to create a good living environment by designing a group of houses. This article introduces the "Machikado" project consisting of six houses in Asahi-cho, Kagamigahara City, Japan. The roads there become gardens, and the gardens of each house are connected to each other, making the whole area look like a park.

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography
© Akira Ueda

Today, Japanese houses are built separately on each site, like isolated islands, and as a result, I think we have lost the wisdom and ingenuity to live in a shared environment. We wanted to restore the community landscape and the structure that supports it, as in the old villages.

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Akira Ueda
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Image 26 of 26
Model
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Image 14 of 26
© Akira Ueda

We were fortunate to come across a plot of land measuring 1,395 square meters, and the landowner was also sympathetic to the idea of ​​Machikado, so we were able to start the project on the condition that the landowner's house be built in one corner. Including the landowner's house, there are a total of six houses, with each house having a plot area of ​​about 230 m².

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Akira Ueda
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Akira Ueda

There are many problems with designing a group of houses. First of all, all houses are required to have a road frontage of at least 2m, so houses cannot be scattered freely on a large site. However, there was resistance to drawing a public road into the site.

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Akira Ueda
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Akira Ueda

So, the following solution was considered. In other words, the road width required for the four houses at the back, excluding the two houses on the roadside, is 2m each, for a total of 8m. This 8m of access road was bundled together and made into a large shared garden as a common space. In addition, there were old chestnut trees and mandarin orange trees growing on the land. So, we decided to plant more fruit trees and turn the common space into an "edible garden."

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Beam
© Akira Ueda
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Handrail
© Akira Ueda

When you experience designing "street corners," you realize that your previous experience designing detached houses is not very useful. Rather, the hint lies in the "construction" of townhouses and farmhouses of the past. When you look at old floor plans of fishing villages and rural settlements, you can see that the framework and orientation of the house are more important than the individual plans. There, the structure (skeleton) comes first, and individual lifestyles (plans) are discovered later. I think our predecessors decided that it would be more advantageous for houses to be built next to each other while sharing the environment. Following their example, we also thought of "standardizing the skeleton rather than the plan."

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Akira Ueda
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Image 25 of 26
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Interior Photography, Wood
© Akira Ueda

The six houses are made up of three types of skeletons: 3.5 x 4.5 bays, 3.5 x 4 bays with a "detached building," and 4.5 bays on a corner. All six houses have single-pitch roofs, and the direction of the roofs varies from east to west, north to south. As a result, the roofs of the six houses form a wave-like silhouette, creating a continuous village landscape.

Save this picture!
Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21 - Exterior Photography
© Akira Ueda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plan21
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Machikado Project in Asahi-cho / Plan 21" 02 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028619/machikado-project-in-asahi-cho-plan-21> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags