Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. IEIE House / MASA Architects

IEIE House / MASA Architects

Save

IEIE House / MASA Architects - Image 2 of 28IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, LightingIEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, WoodIEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, WoodIEIE House / MASA Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: MASA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  93
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masao Nishikawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kuraray, Louis Poulsen, AGC Glass Plaza, Daiken, JFE Galvanizing & Coating company, LIXIL　, Panasonic, Technos Japan Corporation, Tokushu Kenhan Corporation, Velux
  • Lead Architect: Masayoshi Nakanishi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Exterior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. In Japanese, "IEIE" generally means "a row of houses." The house named "IEIE" is for a couple with piano lessons, built in a land readjustment residential area in Urayasu. This is a house in which functions normally located outside the house, such as a piano school and telework, are included within the house. The house is not directly open to the neighborhood, but rather, like most houses, it is closed to the neighborhood, and we attempted to design a space where people can feel the town as our image in the house, and where the image of the town is continuously connected.

Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Exterior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa

In a town, in addition to the shape of the house, the streetscape is created by color and light, balconies, windows, and other elements of buildings. Because of their complexity, we do not perceive them individually but only vaguely. We attempted to create such a vague perception of the town as a whole within the "IEIE".

Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Image 22 of 28
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Masao Nishikawa

Specifically, we created a composition in which several house shapes exist within one large house. We tried to create fluctuating phenomena as a whole by having the house shapes perceived uncertainly through the light from the edges and clear lines of sight. Although people live in the house, as if they live in a town. The exterior walls are also covered with horizontal metallic steel sheets, which reflect light from the sky in different ways over time, creating an appearance of shifting shadows on side joints.

Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Sink
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Image 25 of 28
Cross-Section Perspective
Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Masao Nishikawa

The structural plan that small house-shaped frames support large house-shaped frames is designed to accommodate the changing needs of the residents without specifying their lifestyle. Structural walls are placed only on the perimeter and on the sides that form a small house shape so that we acquire a similar cross-section no matter where they are cut. This allows for flexible adaptation if the way people live changes in the future.

Save this picture!
IEIE House / MASA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MASA Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "IEIE House / MASA Architects" 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028591/ieie-house-masa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags