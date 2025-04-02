Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cabins & Lodges
Thailand
  • Architects: Imaginary Objects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jinnawat Borihankijanan
  • Lead Architects: Yarinda Bunnag, Roberto Requejo Belette
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Image 4 of 25
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a vast field in Chonburi, Thailand, Kid Cabin is a retreat designed for a client's children, positioned beside their parents' RV. Inspired by the spirit of a treehouse—grounded rather than elevated—the cabin embraces simplicity, nature, and play. The lightweight teak structure, influenced by traditional Thai houses, consists of two compact bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and an open-air deck that serves as a communal living space, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors.

© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Image 23 of 25
Front View
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Image 6 of 25
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Designed to foster a close connection with nature, the bedroom windows can fully open, allowing the interior to merge seamlessly with the landscape. A dining and workshop table cantilevering from the deck extends toward the fields, reinforcing this immersion. The scale of the steps, ladder, and bathroom door is thoughtfully tailored to the children's proportions.

© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Floor Plan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Image 22 of 25
Floor Plan
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Beam
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

A large sink in the common area provides a space for the children to wash their collected treasures from the outdoors or engage in art and experiments. Kid Cabin seeks to be more than a shelter—it is an invitation to reconnect with nature and find joy in being outside.

© Jinnawat Borihankijanan
Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects - Image 18 of 25
© Jinnawat Borihankijanan

Project location

Address:Chonburi, Thailand

Imaginary Objects
Cite: "Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects" 02 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028583/kid-cabin-imaginary-objects> ISSN 0719-8884

