Kid Cabin / Imaginary Objects

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a vast field in Chonburi, Thailand, Kid Cabin is a retreat designed for a client's children, positioned beside their parents' RV. Inspired by the spirit of a treehouse—grounded rather than elevated—the cabin embraces simplicity, nature, and play. The lightweight teak structure, influenced by traditional Thai houses, consists of two compact bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and an open-air deck that serves as a communal living space, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors.

Designed to foster a close connection with nature, the bedroom windows can fully open, allowing the interior to merge seamlessly with the landscape. A dining and workshop table cantilevering from the deck extends toward the fields, reinforcing this immersion. The scale of the steps, ladder, and bathroom door is thoughtfully tailored to the children's proportions.

A large sink in the common area provides a space for the children to wash their collected treasures from the outdoors or engage in art and experiments. Kid Cabin seeks to be more than a shelter—it is an invitation to reconnect with nature and find joy in being outside.